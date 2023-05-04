The following Waldo County deed transfers were recorded from April 20 to April 26, 2023:
Belfast
Caryn A. Converse to Dana P. Converse, Jeffrey A. Converse, Betsy C. Bridges, Philip H. Converse, Krista L. Bridges, Brittany L. Bridges, Jennifer A. Converse and Robert L. Converse.
Night Fall Inn LLC to Nightfall Inn PLLLP.
Brian O. Blood to Domi LLC.
David B. Sutherland to Susan Sutherland.
Erika Harvey Estate to John J. Sforza.
Deborah H. MacKinnon Living Trust to Jacqueline Ascrizzi.
Belmont
Bruce McCowan to Albert B. Sturrup Trust.
Brooks
Thomas C. Bennett to Randy J. Bennett and Angela M. Bennett.
Frankfort
David M. Wilbur to Shelly L. Wilbur.
Islesboro
Audrey P. Berry to Audrey P. Berry and Jude P. Berry.
Liberty
Philip Stephen Cohen Estate and Corey A. Prock Estate to Deborah G. Randall and Jay D. Randall.
Lincolnville
Fred W. Jackson Estate to Fred W. Jackson Family Trust.
Carol A. Underhill to George S. Underhill.
Carol A. Underhill to Susan A. Kelly and Wade Kelly.
Carol A. Underhill to Underhill Family Trust.
Robert P. Payne Estate and Travis James Payne to Beach Road Cottage LLC.
Audrey P. Berry to Audrey P. Berry and Jude P. Berry.
Islesboro/Lincolnville
Jennifer Rae Marcano to Foxglove Studios LLC.
Monroe
Donald L. Young and Eunice B. Young to Albert F. Joy and Lizabeth M. Joy.
Michael L. Weaver to Michael L. Weaver and Elinor L. Weaver.
Montville
Marie E. Pottle to Marie E. Pottle and Felicia Ellen Tucker.
Donna Morine to Michele L. Morine.
Morrill
Raelene R. Dutton-Rogers and Raymond C. Rogers to Raymond C. Rogers & Raelene Dutton-Rogers Irrevocable Trust.
Palermo
Walter R. Chiappini, Virginia L. Stanley and Virginia L. Stanley to Dana L. Miller.
Searsport
Mildred E. Rainey Estate to James Hammond and Donna Hammond.
Oversea Property Management LLC to Debby Genthner.
Raymond C. Rogers, Raelene Dutton-Rogers and Raelene Dutton to Raymond C. Rogers & Raelene Dutton-Rogers Irrevocable Trust.
Raymond C. Rogers and Raelene Dutton-Rogers to Raymond C. Rogers & Raelene Dutton-Rogers Irrevocable Trust.
Raymond C. Rogers and Raelene Dutton-Rogers to Raymond C. Rogers & Raelene Dutton-Rogers Irrevocable Trust.
Stockton Springs
Emery Shute Jr. to Elizabeth Lenharr and Scott Pace.
Mark M. Thomas to Michael Light and Tammy Light.
770 Cape Jellison Road LLC and Seven Hundred Seventy Cape Jellison Road LLC to Clifford E. Mack and Karen E. Woods.
Thorndike
Clive McDonald Estate to Tammy Natalie McDonald.
Troy/Montville/Freedom
Gary A. Glidden and Sylvia A. Glidden to Garry A. Glidden.
Unity
Rick A. Olivier Estate to Deborah A. Olivier.
Deborah A. Olivier to Kristen N. Briggs.
Ella Mae Sanders Estate to Mark A. Marino and Lucinda Marino.
Winterport
Benjamin D. Ginn to Sonja M. Ginn.
Sonja M. Ginn to Benjamin D. Ginn and Sonja R. Ginn.
Benjamin D. Ginn to Kyle Lambert.
Melissa R. Levandoski, Maurice D. Nathan and Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Kevin McNamara and Shawna McNamara.