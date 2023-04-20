The following Waldo County deed transfers were recorded from April 6 to April 12, 2023:
Belfast
William F. Woehler and Susan M. Woehler to William F. & Susan M. Woehler Living Trust.
Sonia I. Vazquez to Nancy J. Falvey, Robert K. Wry and Timothy W. Wry.
Nancy J. Falvey, Robert K. Wry and Timothy W. Wry to Sonia I. Vazquez.
Nancy J. Falvey, Robert K. Wry and Timothy W. Wry to Timothy W. Wry.
William L. Jarrell to William Lee Jarrell Irrevocable Trust.
Charles L. Beck to Charles L. Beck Living Trust.
Juanita Palmer to Rose Rapp.
Alva E. Philbrook and Kristi S. Philbrook to Shelby L. Philbrook.
Jon Clement Burroughs to Alexa Z. Clifford and Nathaniel S. Clifford III.
Belmont
David A. York Estate to David K. North.
Burnham
J & A Property Estates LLC to Blaine Campbell.
Frankfort
Javan J. Bishop to Katherine A. Bishop-Dunphy.
Freedom
Danielle S. Kilroy to Natassia Mullally and Jenna Payne.
Islesboro
Jean Castle Logan to Islesboro Oregon Road LLC.
Jackson
Debra D. Ludden and Albert J. Ludden III to Albert J. Ludden III and Albert J. Ludden IV.
Chi Wai Lau to Shuk Yi Lui.
Hazen N. Tibbetts to Bryan Menard.
Liberty
Christopher W. Paul and Victoria A. Rowley to Victoria A. Rowley.
Christopher W. Paul and Victoria A. Rowley to Victoria A. Rowley and Bruce W. Rowley.
Victoria A. Rowley and Christopher W. Paul to Bruce W. Rowley and Victoria A. Rowley.
Lincolnville
Megunticook Lake House LLC to Steven Russo and Sandra H. Russo.
Monroe
Heather Roberts and Heather Dorothea Thompson-Roberts to Kenneth Roberts and Heather Roberts.
Stephen Clements to Danielle Michaud and Stephen Clements.
Northport
Charles Hunter to Erica Metson Roodhouse and Stephen Lee Roodhouse.
Cynthia A. Lerette and Charles W. Lerette to Cynthia A. & Charles W. Lerette Living Trust.
Palermo
Kimberly S. Sheff and Peter M. Sheff to Nadine Wright.
Steven P. Jacobs Jr. and Aneta Strachota to Steven P. Jacobs Jr.
Stockton Springs
Bryan T. Hayes to Michelle K. Wiles and Charles Reid Edgar.
Swanville/Belfast
Charles L. Beck to Charles L. Beck Irrevocable Trust.
Unity
Robert E. Sandy Jr. to Stephen T. Bard.
Stephen T. Bard to Bard & Sons Paving LLC.
Craig H. Tozier and Jennifer A. Tozier to Unity Rentals LLC.
Unity Multiple
Robert E. Sandy Jr. to Stephen T. Bard.
Stephen T. Bard to Bard & Sons Paving LLC.
Waldo
Deborah Ellen Burwell to Kristin H. Aldus and Raymond L. Aldus.
Winterport
Helen M. Brassbridge Estate to Amy Lynn Wright (re-record).
Katie J. Gillen and Russell H. Gillen to Travis P. Blankenship and Kahlie Keim.
Melvin J. Box Jr. to Craig A. Vendetti.