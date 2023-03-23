Waldo County deed transfers Mar 23, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following Waldo County deed transfers were recorded from March 9 to March 15, 2023:BelfastDaniel C. Alex and Shelly L. Alex to Shelly L. & Daniel C. Alex Living Trust.Belfast Variety Inc. and Ronald A. Benjamin to Belfast Bay Holdings LLC.Robert B. Hart Jr. and Cathy L. Mahrle to Robert B. Hart Jr. Living Trust and Cathy L. Mahrle Living Trust.April B. Kochan and Robert K. Kochan to Rinda C. Varnum.BrooksDavid R. Russell Living Trust to Stacia Marcelynas-Pacheco and Jospeh Michael Marcelynas-Pacheco.BurnhamGwendolyn A. Chase to William D. Chase and Gwendolyn A. Chase.FrankfortJames A. Lane and Karen R. Lane to James A. Lane and Karen R. Lane.James A. Lane and Karen R. Lane to James A. Lane and Karen R. Lane.IslesboroPaul C. Hatch Jr. to Jason Paul Hatch.KnoxLinda Bissell to Alicia Bailey Goodine.Donna LaBranche to Lawrence D. Elkins Jr. and Lisa L. Elkins.LincolnvilleJane G. Pierce and Paul W. Pierce to Jane Greenier & Paul W. Pierce Living Trust.Paul Wayne Pierce and Jane Greenier Pierce to Jane Greenier & Paul W. Pierce Living Trust.Jeanne Hollingsworth to Pond Living Trust.MonroeJoani K. Foster and Berry B. Woolley to Earl R. Anderson Jr.Joani K. Foster, Berry B. Woolley and Joani K. Foster Woolley to Earl R. Anderson Jr.PalermoHarry Dean Potter and Debra D. Potter to Marc Cavatorta.Norman Elvin and Teresa Elvin to Kyle S. Elvin.SearsmontGregory Pugh, Daniel B. MacNaughton and Daniel J. MacNaughton to Nancy Darlington.SearsportJohn A. Wile and Kathleen A. Wile to Christopher A. Rabideau and Tara T. Rabideau.Courtney Beth Tufts to Edwin Graham and Tina Graham.Ruth I. Hamm Estate to Randy A. Rhodes Sr. and Helen Elizabeth Rhodes.Stockton SpringsIrving B. Paton Revocable Trust to McGowan Family Revocable Trust.Kenneth L. Hall Jr. and Charlene M. Hall to Melanie A. Collins.Advantage Assets Alpha LLC to Courtney Tufts.Jeffrey G. Stewart to Lindsay S. Bullot.Melissa Doucette Hebert to Richard Carl Traves and Renae Traves.SwanvilleSandra J. Dolan to Jessica L. Watts.TroyLinda L. Gilbert to Frederick L. Stevens.UnityAlice Margolies to Richard M. Farrar.Richard M. Farrar to Ecology Learning Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waldo County Maine Deed Transfers Recommended for you Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Biz Offers Boat and RV Storage Available Spring Hop is Coming!! Open Wednesday thru Friday this week! Open at 10 this morning Spring Hop is Coming Back!! More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Kitchen Renovations! We have new Cabinet Displays to help choose your style! Thinking about a new Kitchen for 2023! Allen Insurance and Financial Named Employee-Owned Company of the Year by the New England Chapter of The ESOP Association FIRST HOOP CELEBRATES ITS 18TH SEASON WITH $32,500 CONTRIBUTION Have an “oops” litter? More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists