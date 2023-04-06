Waldo County deeds Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following Waldo County deed transfers were recorded from March 23 to March 29, 2023:BelfastPrivate Home Care Holding Company LLC to 15 Middle Street LLC and Fifteen Middle Street LLC.Charles L. Beck to Charles L. Beck.Herbert J. French Jr. Estate to Juanita Palmer.Cooper Ridge Properties LLC to Ruth A. O’Connell.Joanne D. DeGraff Estate to John L. DeGraff and Jack L. DeGraff.Jack L. DeGraff to John L. DeGraff.John L. DeGraff to Sandra DeGraff and John L. DeGraff.BurnhamTimothy Dean Murdoch Trust to Doreen M. Dignan and David Hughes.Gregory King to Alexandra Cayer.Timothy I. Marks to Chad King and Katherine M. Frazee.FrankfortLinda G. Paul and Wayne P. Paul to Nicole A. Paul and Tonya A. Wood.FreedomMark Raven to William Overlock.Pamela R. Christiansen and Harald J. Christiansen to Wayne A. Ripley.IslesboroTurtle Head Cove LLC to George B. M. Schieferdecker.George B. M. Schieferdecker to George B. M. Schieferdecker and Michelle A. Alford.JacksonChristopher Cook to Christine Cook.LibertyCJE Nominee Trust to Katherine A. Libby and Michael C. Libby.Steven W. & Janice R. Jewett Living Trust to Camilla B. Jewett.Lynne M. Mooney to James T. Mooney and Lynne M. Mooney.MonroeSandra Corey and Sandra S. Farrington to Cindy L. Farrington and Toby J. Farrington.NorthportMichael E. Bibro and Barbara L. Bibro to Holly L. Sippel and Richard D. SippelTimothy M. Galvin, Wendy L. Galvin and Wendy L. Bodman to Great White Holdings LLC.PalermoKaleb Glidden to Stephen S. Childs and Elisha Fowlie.SearsmontElaine Rita Box Estate to Melvin Box.SearsportMartynas Christopher Laurita to Gintare Jautaka.SwanvilleLogan Chipman to Trisha L. Chambers and Logan Chipman.Dorothy A. Lovett Estate to John T. Hines.TroyBrian A. Shibles and Nancy J. Shibles to Adam Astbury and Suzanne Astbury.UnityTown of Unity to D. K. Julia LLC, East Coast CBDS LLC and East Coast CBD LLC.D. K. Julia LLC, East Coast CBDS LLC and East Coast CBD LLC to 241 Depot Street LLC and Two Hundred Forty One Depot Street LLC.Natalie N. Mather 1983 Revocable Trust to Catherine E. Neill.Hall Family Living Trust to Cindy L. Dickey.WinterportJohn B. Young to Linda C. Parks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waldo County Deed Transfers Recommended for you Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Biz Offers Opening late Thursday and Friday! Spring Hop is coming May 6th! Bonnie’s Place is all Maine Made Spring Hop May 6th! Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked Among the Top 500 Real Estate Agencies in the United States Used Equipment Update: Week Ending March Of March 31st, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build Inc, Introducing Home Elevators! Thomaston Place Announces ‘Panache’ Online Auction Creamer promoted at First National Bank More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists