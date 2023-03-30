Maine school districts around the state will receive a total of $42 million more state funding for the 2023-2024 school year than expected. In Waldo County, Regional School Units 3, 20 and 71 are among them.
The initial state subsidy amounts sent by the Maine Department of Education to school districts in January were incorrect because of an error in the data used to calculate the allocations, the department said March 29. As reported in the Portland Press Herald, the department found the error this week while reviewing the algorithm used to compute state allocations to school districts and notified districts about the recalculated state subsidies, according to state DOE spokesperson Marcus Mrowka.
Increases in state funding
Many, but not all, districts around the state will receive more funding as a result. A total of 168 districts will get more aid than expected, while 95 districts will see no change.
The Portland school district, the state’s largest, will receive $3.6 million more in state funding than initially expected. The Augusta school district will get about $560,000 more, and the Bangor district will receive about $887,333 more in state funding.
In Waldo County, according to information The Republican Journal obtained from Maine DOE, RSU 71 will receive an additional $430,491 in state funding.
RSU 71 Superintendent Mary Alice McLean told The Journal in an email March 29, "Initially, we had a decrease in state aid of $752,000, and the mil rate based on property valuation went up to 7.29. However, yesterday we received an updated ED 279 Report from the state, and now the decrease in state aid is $322,019.09, and the mil rate went down to 6.79, which means the required local contribution based on property value has decreased," she said.
According to Maine DOE's revised calculations, RSU 3 will receive about $298,107 more in state aid, and RSU 20 will receive an increase of about $171,173. The municipalities' shares of their school budgets will decrease accordingly.
The state informed affected school districts of the correction Tuesday night, March 28. Some district leaders said that although they have seen small changes between initial and final state subsidy calculations in past years, they had never seen a correction of this magnitude.
The DOE did not immediately explain March 29 how the mistake to the algorithm was made or how it was discovered. It also wasn’t immediately clear why many districts will see increases, and others will not.