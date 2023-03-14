News

rj.Sadie.091621

Sadie Lloyd Mudge

If you asked any Mainer what month it is right now, they could tell you without even looking at the calendar. Today, as I write this, it is bright blue sun and sky with temperatures in the 40s. Two days from now a nor'easter is forecast.

We have towering dirty snowbanks surrounding our fully melted driveway. It can only be March. Every inch of grass that is slowly uncovered at the edge of the lawn or by the roadside feels like a calling to come alive again.