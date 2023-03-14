If you asked any Mainer what month it is right now, they could tell you without even looking at the calendar. Today, as I write this, it is bright blue sun and sky with temperatures in the 40s. Two days from now a nor'easter is forecast.
We have towering dirty snowbanks surrounding our fully melted driveway. It can only be March. Every inch of grass that is slowly uncovered at the edge of the lawn or by the roadside feels like a calling to come alive again.
Waldo, and many small towns surrounding us, were recently approved for a state grant to install broadband internet. The town will need to vote on this at the town meeting coming up. As far as I know, the date for the town meeting has not been set, but I'm sure we will hear soon as it is usually sometime in the end of March.
Broadband would bring many benefits to different types of people in Waldo (like elementary kids, for example) and hopefully there will be a large showing of support.
You may have noticed this column has been quiet for a few weeks. I had an exchange with someone related to this column that shook me up a little and has me wondering if I shouldn't write honestly anymore.
I've also been feeling some community envy of places like Brooks and Monroe, where there are local gathering places and events throughout the year that bring together both a mix of people, and opportunities for families to connect (we occasionally talk about moving in the next several years to get more space and privacy, and it's nice to imagine being somewhere with a more active community).
There's often not a lot to write about in Waldo, and while I hear from plenty of people that they enjoy the column, I sometimes wonder about the value of continuing with my own voice week after week.
Good luck with the upcoming storm, and may spring give us all a lighter, brighter feeling.