Last week's town meeting went similarly to many others. I think we can all agree moderator Walter Whitcomb ran a tight ship, leading many of us to wonder why he isn't running many other things! We are glad for his service each year, though.
There were over 100 people early on in the meeting when I took a loose head count. Many people were there to cast their vote regarding the town's portion of the broadband money ($53,000), if it were to be installed. After some technical questions the item passed, with loud cheering throughout the room. All roads in Waldo will be serviced, and this approval will mean that many people who don't currently have access to high-speed internet will see it installed with no cost to the resident, and those of us who have Consolidated should see a large decrease in our bill (and improvement in service quality). This is a big win for many different types of people and ages in Waldo.
One of the takeaways from this year's meeting is that people want to see how each town position is funded, where the money is coming from, and how much the person working gets from each funding source. The clerk, for example, receives the salary from the town ($3,300), any additional pay for things not included in the job description, like work the code officer may need help with (paid at the rate of minimum wage), and then a percentage of fees collected (different percent based on fees). No one was able to quantify these amounts in total, however.
The town rejected a proposed amendment to increase pay for the clerk, but approved a $1,000 amendment to increase pay to the Emergency Management director, which brought the pay up to $2,500/year for that position, which is very close to how much the second and third Select Board members make. The value of the tenure of the person serving in that position was noted.
People asked about how to make sense of who does what, how much effort/work goes into each position, and how to determine pay across the board comparing all the positions and work done, instead of piecemeal.
It was another year of no new nominations for Select Board and Kathy Littlefield was reelected first selectman.
Next week I'll talk more about the road discussion. I hope you're all enjoying spring!