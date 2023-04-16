News

Waldo town meeting

Moderator Walter Whitcomb, standing far back in this photo, makes a point to a packed community room during the April 8 Waldo town meeting.

 Photo by Sadie Lloyd Mudge

Last week's town meeting went similarly to many others. I think we can all agree moderator Walter Whitcomb ran a tight ship, leading many of us to wonder why he isn't running many other things! We are glad for his service each year, though.

There were over 100 people early on in the meeting when I took a loose head count. Many people were there to cast their vote regarding the town's portion of the broadband money ($53,000), if it were to be installed. After some technical questions the item passed, with loud cheering throughout the room. All roads in Waldo will be serviced, and this approval will mean that many people who don't currently have access to high-speed internet will see it installed with no cost to the resident, and those of us who have Consolidated should see a large decrease in our bill (and improvement in service quality). This is a big win for many different types of people and ages in Waldo.