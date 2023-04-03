News

Waldo's new town clerk

Diane Tyler, pictured at the clerk's desk in the Waldo Town Office. She will succeed retiring Town Clerk Sandra Smith.

 Photo by Sadie Lloyd Mudge

Waldo to vote on appointing new clerk at town meeting

Last summer Diane Tyler was saying to her sister-in-law that she would love to find something part-time after staying home with her kids for a few years. Before that she was a mutual fund manager in Rockland. Her sister-in-law mentioned that Sandra Smith was retiring as the town clerk in Waldo, and maybe she would pursue that. Diane lives off of Route 7 in Waldo and thought that might be perfect.