Waldo to vote on appointing new clerk at town meeting
Last summer Diane Tyler was saying to her sister-in-law that she would love to find something part-time after staying home with her kids for a few years. Before that she was a mutual fund manager in Rockland. Her sister-in-law mentioned that Sandra Smith was retiring as the town clerk in Waldo, and maybe she would pursue that. Diane lives off of Route 7 in Waldo and thought that might be perfect.
Sandra gave her notice in February 2022, as many of you may remember from last year's town meeting. The job was posted in the summer and Diane applied. She started working in August.
Diane said there has been a lot to learn but it has been good. There have been multiple state trainings (vital records, elections, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, online programs) and she plans to attend more to stay up-to-date and continue to learn.
Diane has a lot of comfort with managing things on the computer and digital programs, and is happy to help the town go digital with its records. If the town "went online," people could register their vehicles online, including ATV, snowmobile and boat registrations (although Diane would first have to enter a year and half's worth of records, which takes time), and buy hunting and fishing licenses through the Moses program.
The Moses program has no extra fee or cost to the town. To register vehicles online, a town would have to pay for the program that manages it. It is possible the town could accept credit cards in the future, but it would have to be approved by the Select Board. Diane noted there are programs now that make it cheaper to do so than in the past.
Even with the town moving toward more digital options, those who are more comfortable going into the Town Office to do business should be assured that that option will not change; people can still come in.
The clerk job is an annually appointed position. This year Waldo residents will be asked to appoint Diane for the first time. We are lucky to have had Sandra's many years of service (thank you!) and to have someone great lined up to take her place.