The town meeting is set for Saturday, April 8. A breakfast chat will start at 8 a.m. and the formal meeting will follow at 9 a.m. In the event of extreme weather, a backup date has been reserved for Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m.
Town reports are or will be available at the Town Office and Weavers Roadside Variety on Route 137, Waterville Road. If you can’t get one, you can call 342-5348 and one will be delivered to you.
The town will be appointing Diane Tyler, current deputy clerk, as town clerk, as Sandra Smith is retiring, effective with this year's town meeting. Voters last year approved a change from an elected to an appointed clerk to facilitate the transition this year.
Thanks to Sandra for her many years of service to Waldo as town clerk. I look forward to meeting Diane and chatting with her more.
There will be a vote to approve or reject matching funds to install Broadband high-speed internet in Waldo. The amount is approximately $50,000. This project potentially has a large impact on many people in Waldo, including those who currently don’t have access to high-speed or reliable internet, those who work from home or run their own businesses, school-aged kids, etc. A representative from the town's internet provider (Direct Communications, previously UniTel, out of Unity) will be there to answer questions.
Plus the usual town business will be covered, as well.
It would be great to see a large, mix of people this year. Hope you can make it.