Sadie Lloyd Mudge

The town meeting is set for Saturday, April 8. A breakfast chat will start at 8 a.m. and the formal meeting will follow at 9 a.m. In the event of extreme weather, a backup date has been reserved for Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m.

Town reports are or will be available at the Town Office and Weavers Roadside Variety on Route 137, Waterville Road. If you can’t get one, you can call 342-5348 and one will be delivered to you.