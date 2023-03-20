It's not even April, but the pussy willows have already been opening for a couple of weeks. I imagine they know more than I do about what is coming, and when (spring!).
Mud season has officially begun, a time that always reminds me of my childhood and how inconvenient a dirt road is in March. Hang in there. The sap is flowing (or as Monty called it, "tree juice") and even if you don't boil it down to syrup, it's high in minerals (particularly manganese) and tastes delicious to drink.
I was informed recently that a few weeks ago there was a special town meeting held to vote on the proposed solar ordinance. I missed the notice in the paper, and no one contacted me about it, despite multiple people telling me throughout the process that they would. Additionally, no one contacted the other local person who has professional experience with writing solar code, even though both of us supported the Planning Board early on with recommendations and things to consider. I can't help but wonder if this was intentional, to push something through, although I'm trying not to jump to that conclusion.
I apologize to everyone in Waldo that I was not able to give you notice of this meeting in advance, so that your voice could be heard, too. I have yet to see the ordinance that was approved but I will do my best to share it, because people deserve to be informed.
I've been avoiding the dirt road, since we have the option to take the pavement, but I've heard that Savage Road is particularly bad right now, and resident frustration is on the rise. I can hear the desperation in people's voices again as we near the town meeting (although I still haven't heard or read when it will be, and as of this writing it has not been posted on the Town Hall door, so apologies that I am not able to share that).
Enjoy what is supposed to be a milder (snow-free) week ahead!