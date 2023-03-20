News

East Waldo Road

March mud on East Waldo Road.

 Photo by Sadie Lloyd Mudge

It's not even April, but the pussy willows have already been opening for a couple of weeks. I imagine they know more than I do about what is coming, and when (spring!).

Mud season has officially begun, a time that always reminds me of my childhood and how inconvenient a dirt road is in March. Hang in there. The sap is flowing (or as Monty called it, "tree juice") and even if you don't boil it down to syrup, it's high in minerals (particularly manganese) and tastes delicious to drink.