Kathy Littlefield

Kathy Littlefield holds onto an award from Waldo County commissioners for her 50 years of service as a Waldo town Select Board member during the March 8 annual meeting at the Town Office.

 By Kendra Caruso

WALDO — Residents discussed funding for fiber-optic internet, funding for a townwide valuation, looking at bond options for roadwork and raising the town clerk’s salary during the April 8 annual meeting at the Town Office. Select Board member Kathy Littlefield was recognized at the beginning of the meeting for her years of service.

Several of the more than 50 residents in attendance spoke about the need for high-speed internet in the rural town of nearly 800 people. When the $53,000 to be placed in the technology account to go toward the plan buildout were approved it drew cheers from the most people at the meeting.

