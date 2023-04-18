WALDO — Residents discussed funding for fiber-optic internet, funding for a townwide valuation, looking at bond options for roadwork and raising the town clerk’s salary during the April 8 annual meeting at the Town Office. Select Board member Kathy Littlefield was recognized at the beginning of the meeting for her years of service.
Several of the more than 50 residents in attendance spoke about the need for high-speed internet in the rural town of nearly 800 people. When the $53,000 to be placed in the technology account to go toward the plan buildout were approved it drew cheers from the most people at the meeting.
It is part of a public/private partnership with internet provider Direct Communications, which has an office in unity. The company also has offices in Louisiana and Idaho. Once the service is constructed, residents will have access to high-speed internet for as little as $39.99 and for some it might be as little as roughly $9.99 if they qualify for credits, company representative Jayne Sullivan said at the meeting.
The company partnered with Brooks and Waldo to apply for funding to buildout broadband in both towns through a Connect the Ready grant issued by the Maine Connectivity Authority, according to a company press release.
Waldo is considered “least served” in the state for high-speed internet access, which is the predominate reason it was approved for the funds, Sullivan said.
Resident Louisa Carl said that given the struggles of people who work from home and children doing schoolwork from home “we would be crazy not to do this, y’all.” She asked residents to seriously consider voting in favor of the funds because it is a struggle to use the services available to the town now.
Resident Cedar Miller reminded people that internet speeds currently offered in town through Consolidated Communications is severely slower than what would be offered through Direct Communications, he said. People will get higher internet speeds through Direct Communications cheaper than the very slow internet speeds Consolidated bills residents for now.
“It’s a win-win opportunity,” he said. “You’re trading trash for gold.”
Residents approved the funding with almost everybody’s hands raised in the affirmative and when the moderator’s gavel hit it sparked cheers from nearly everyone at the meeting.
Probably the longest-discussed topic of the meeting was how to fund road repairs, a discussion that was initiated by the Select Board’s request to raise $160,000 for the road repairs fund.
Select Board member Shirley Caler said the town has only patched roads for many years but it had not spent a significant amount of money on a road to improve it until last year. The town needs to tackle them eventually or it will lose them completely, which will cost even more to improve.
The select Board intends to ask for $160,000 for the next decade to repair several roads in town, according to members. Spreading the repairs out over time means the town does not have to borrow the funds, Select Board member Alphonzo Wagner III said. Given current interest rates, he would not support the town taking out a bond to do the work.
There are several tarred roads and dirt roads that need significant repairs, he said. Residents could vote it down but they would have to continue to live with the roads the way they are, stating “if you want, it you’re going to have to pay for it,” he said.
Resident Wayne Marshall said the town is essentially asking people to wait a decade for improvements that could be done today by borrowing money, leveling costs and moving forward doing it all. It is an approach that has worked for municipalities across the state. “What you’re asking now is to spend money in dribs and drabs,” he said
He encouraged the Select Board to reexamine the idea of spending $160,000 annually for small pieces of road in different areas when it can take a comprehensive approach and bring things up to a better standard so everybody in town can enjoy better roads, he said.
Another resident agreed with what Marshall said and asked if the town could look into taking out a municipal loan.
In order to get a municipal loan the town must get an engineering study on the areas of town it wants to improve, Caler said. Municipal officers got a quote form a company last year to do an engineering study and it would have cost around $30,000.
One resident suggested the town use some of the $160,000 in this year’s road repairs account to get the engineering study done. Wagner suggested they let municipal officers research the bond first, then decide.
The $160,000 will fix a little more than a quarter mile of road then take $60,000 in the preceding years to maintain those roads, Wagner said. He is against doing a bond because if the town borrows more than $1 million and it has to pay that back in years plus interest it will cost considerably more than funding road repairs the way he proposes.
Some residents presented the idea of stipulating that the Select Board explore the idea of a municipal bond for road repairs in order to use the $160,000 funds it suggests should be raised. Residents approved the funds without stipulations on how the Select Board must spend it but several people voted in opposition of the article.
Resident Deb Burwell made a motion to reconsider the article but it failed.
There was a discussion about a townwide valuation. Littlefield said the town has never been professionally assessed. Wagner said the town valuation will probably be about $100,000 so Select Board members hope to raise money this year toward that and continue to raise funds in the coming years for the valuation.
The state has pushed the town to get a valuation for years, Littlefield said. People are selling their houses now for “more zeros than I can count,” she said. Municipal Officers want the valuation done properly and to do that it is going to cost money. She has not always been in favor of the idea and she is only “half-heartedly in favor of it now,” she said.
The state has penalized the town for not having its valuations up to date by reducing peoples’ property tax credits, “anything they give us, they lop it right off,” she said.
Wagner said he can research the option of getting a municipal bond to fund road repairs and a valuation but that is not what is in front of them at this year’s town meeting. “You’re telling us what you want us to do, these are the options that we consider to be the best and you’re telling us yes or no,” he said.
Marshall said he understands that it is expensive to do but it will start spreading the tax burden where it really belongs instead of relying on evaluations from about 30 years ago.
“Do it, it’s time for making a step forward and looking at things comprehensively to improve the quality of services throughout the entire community,” he said in regard to both the needed road improvements and valuation.
Residents approved raising $10,000 for the assessing reserve.
There was discussion about the clerk’s compensation. The Select Board recommended that residents set the compensation to $3,300 per year along with keeping licensing fees and she is to be paid minimum wage for hours she works outside that which is expected of her.
Resident Brian Walker spoke at the meeting about paying the clerk by an hourly wage. Because it is an appointed position the clerk is a town employee, he said. He asked if anybody is aware of requirements that might exist around paying statutory employees. Littlefield said she has not looked into that specifically.
Walker asked if it would just make more sense to pay the clerk a set hourly wage to simplify things. He also asked about the new state law requiring employers to provide earned paid time off. “I think it might be time to consider paying this position an hourly rate regardless of what function she’s doing that way she’s not being underpaid for her services,” he said.
Many residents felt that what was proposed is not fair compensation but Select Board members said the new clerk is still training. She works 13 hours a week. Resident Joleen Abbott made a motion to amend the hourly compensation to $18 but it failed. The Select Board’s suggested compensation was approved by residents after the lengthy discussion.
Select Board recommended to raise money for town accounts through taxes this year instead of pulling some funds from surplus. It also recommended to raise much more money for some of those accounts compared to last year. Residents raised $500,846 from taxes this year, compared to $168,145 last year, resulting in a nearly 200% staggering increase in raised funds.
Before the meeting, Littlefield was recognized by Waldo County commissioners with the Municipal Devotional Award for her 50 years of services to the town of Waldo. She was also reelected to a three-year Select Board term at the meeting.
Brian Walker was reelected as the town Fire Chief. Wagner was reelected as the town emergency management director. Alvin Winslow was reelected as the road commissioner. Sandra Smith was reelected as the tax collector. Frank Curtis and Jill Lepow were elected to the Planning Board.