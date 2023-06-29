AUGUSTA — The Maine Marine Patrol will be looking out for anyone violating Maine’s boating under the influence laws and sharing safety information during the national Operation Dry Water weekend, July 1-3.
Operation Dry Water is a national awareness and enforcement campaign coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, that focuses on deterring boaters from boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“Maine Marine Patrol Officers will be conducting targeted patrols along the coast from Kittery to the Canadian border focused on boaters who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Maine Marine Patrol Maj. Rob Beal said in a press release.
Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 16% of deaths, according to U.S. Coast Guard
“Boating under the influence is a preventable crime,” Beal said. “The Maine Marine Patrol strongly encourages boaters to stay safe by remaining sober while boating.”
Environmental stressors such as sun, wind, noise, and the movement of the boat while on the water intensify the effects of alcohol or drug use on an individual while boating. Boaters can become impaired more quickly on the water than on land, according to the press release.
Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher is against the law in Maine. BUI laws pertain to all vessels, from rowboats and kayaks to the largest ships.
Since the inception of the Operation Dry Water Campaign in 2009, law enforcement officers have removed 6,152 BUI operators from the nation’s waterways and made contact with over 2.5 million boaters during the annual three-day weekend, according to the press release.
In 2022 the Maine Marine Patrol checked hundreds of recreational boats during Operation Dry Water details along the Maine coast, which resulted in numerous recreational boating safety violations.
“We not only address safety and BUI violations during this campaign, but we also take the opportunity to talk with recreational boaters about the importance of boating sober and safely, and we will continue with that effort this year,” Beal said. “Education and outreach [are] key in this effort.”
“Marine Patrol will also encourage safe boating practices, especially the importance of wearing life jackets,” he said. According to the latest U.S. Coast Guard statistics, 83% of drowning victims in recreational boating accidents were not wearing a life jacket.
In Maine, all children 10 and under must wear a life jacket. Adults don't have to wear them, but they must be available on board for every occupant.
Marine Patrol officers will also be sharing the safety message with paddlers. “Maine’s ocean temperatures, even in summer, can be extremely cold, and the weather can change very quickly,” Beal said. “We strongly encourage paddlers to dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. We also urge paddlers to wear a life jacket at all times while on the water, file a float plan, have proper communications and navigation equipment, and check the weather before you go.
“Paddlers should also check with organizations like the Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors for information on safe paddling,” he said.