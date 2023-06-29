Waterfront

AUGUSTA — The Maine Marine Patrol will be looking out for anyone violating Maine’s boating under the influence laws and sharing safety information during the national Operation Dry Water weekend, July 1-3.

Operation Dry Water is a national awareness and enforcement campaign coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, that focuses on deterring boaters from boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.