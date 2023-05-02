BELFAST — Denise Needham, PharmD, has been appointed as the new president of Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital.
Needham is currently the chief operating officer for PBMC-WCGH. She succeeds Mark Fourre, MD, who last year announced his decision to step away from his role as president.
Needham’s appointment is effective May 8, giving her a few weeks to work alongside Fourre prior to his departure June 2.
“We conducted a broad, national search for the next president for the organization. That search led us back to PBMC and WGCH and the good work Denise has been doing, most recently as our chief operating officer,” said Andrea Patstone, president of MaineHealth’s Mountain Region, which includes PBMC, WCGH, LincolnHealth in Damariscotta and Booth Bay Harbor and Mid Coast Parkview Health in Brunswick.
Patstone said Needham rose to the top of an extremely competitive candidate pool, impressing the search committee with her outstanding communication and people leadership skills, operational acumen and clear dedication to the vision, mission and values of MaineHealth.
“Her unique combination of infectious energy, positivity and relentless focus on accountability and results will propel Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital forward,” she said.
Needham has more than 15 years of experience in health care leadership roles and has been an integral part of MaineHealth for many years. She began her career as a pharmacist and pharmacy supervisor with Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Then, after five years as a pharmacist supervisor/team lead at Cardinal Health in Houston, she joined PBMC-WCGH in 2015 as director of Pharmacy. Since that time she has assumed roles of increasing responsibility, culminating with her appointment as chief operating officer in March 2021.
Needham holds a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, and a doctor of pharmacy from Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions in Omaha.In 2024 she is expected to complete her master’s degree in business administration at Boston University.
“It has been a terrific experience over the past eight years to work with the amazing care team at Pen Bay and Waldo, and to be in a position to serve as president is a real honor and opportunity,” Needham said in the press release announcing her new appointment. “Knox and Waldo counties are such special, warm and welcoming places, and I look forward to working to provide these communities with excellent patient care as we work toward our vision making our communities among the healthiest in America.”