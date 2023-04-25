WCGH to expand lab hours Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST — Waldo County General Hospital will expand outpatient lab hours beginning Monday, May 1.After operating on an abbreviated schedule for more than a year because of staffing challenges, effective Monday, May 1, the WCGH lab will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.For more information about the WCGH lab, visit Outpatient Lab Services | Waldo County General Hospital | Belfast, ME (mainehealth.org). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waldo County General Hospital Lab Hours Recommended for you Biz Briefs Vintage Accents “Mischievous Magpie” Is Live! Union Farm Equipment- Chip, Split & Drive Open House flyer is here! Fighting Hunger: First National Bank Donates $25,000 to Local Food Pantries Fighting Hunger: First National Bank Donates $25,000 to Local Food Pantries THE DUCKS ARE COMING! More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea @ Belfast United Methodist Church Take a trip off the beaten path! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists