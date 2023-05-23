featured WCTC holds annual awards night May 31 May 23, 2023 May 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News The Waldo County Technical Center will hold its annual awards night on May 31 at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALDO —The Waldo County Technical Center will hold its annual awards and recognition night on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m.Come join WCTC as we recognize and celebrate your student! WCTC seniors are asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m. Parents, families and friends should arrive early to secure parking.ALL WCTC students will be recognized and we look forward to seeing you there! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waldo County Technical Center Wctc Waldo Technical Center Awards Night Students Waldo County Recommended for you Biz Briefs First National Bank Celebrates National EMS Week 2023 Duck Derby Winners Announced! Vintage Accents’ “Glorious Goods” Timed Auction is now LIVE S.P.E.A.K., Students Promoting Equity, Art, and Knowledge art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center Grant Writing Essentials – Summer Session! More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers Time for a trip off the Beaten Path Where to find Maine Made in Rockport? Maine made is all we have! Mothers Day sales continued! YOU COULD STILL WIN! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists