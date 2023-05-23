News

Waldo County Technical Center

WALDO —The Waldo County Technical Center will hold its annual awards and recognition night on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m.

Come join WCTC as we recognize and celebrate your student! WCTC seniors are asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m. Parents, families and friends should arrive early to secure parking.