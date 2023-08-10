News

BELFAST — One week after a fire destroyed the Wentworth Event Center, owner Kristine Wentworth issued a press release saying the origin was accidental and electrical. That conclusion was confirmed in an Aug. 7 email from Belfast Fire Chief Patrick Richards, citing the Maine State Fire Marshal's report on the incident.

At the same time, Mid-Coast Connec­tor, Maine, Waldo Community Action Partners’ transportation division and one of the operations housed in the center, reported it has managed to maintain operations since the fire. Vehicles used for its ser­vices were parked outside the center.

Wentworth Deck

The former deck at The Wentworth Event Center, consumed by fire on July 28. The Maine State Fire Marshal's office has determined the fire to have been accidental and electrical in origin. 
Wentworth Fire aftermath

The aftermath of the July 28 fire that tore through Wentworth Event Center. Owner Kristine Wentworth says her focus is on removing the debris and making the site safe. 