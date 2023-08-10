BELFAST — One week after a fire destroyed the Wentworth Event Center, owner Kristine Wentworth issued a press release saying the origin was accidental and electrical. That conclusion was confirmed in an Aug. 7 email from Belfast Fire Chief Patrick Richards, citing the Maine State Fire Marshal's report on the incident.
At the same time, Mid-Coast Connector, Maine, Waldo Community Action Partners’ transportation division and one of the operations housed in the center, reported it has managed to maintain operations since the fire. Vehicles used for its services were parked outside the center.
In an email to The Republican Journal on Aug. 7, Wentworth acknowledged that she has yet to consider next steps for the business as she deals with the aftermath of the July 28 blaze. “At this time," Wentworth wrote, “I’m focused on demolition and ensuring the site is safe.”
In her press release, Wentworth provided some history. "What eventually became the Wentworth Event Center was the legacy of Lloyd Wentworth, a passion project that began construction in 1978," she said. "In its 45 years, the place created memories for many people attending weddings, celebrations, sunsets with cocktails and music, a venue for the Cinderella Project, and much more. Lloyd built the outdoor patio that had one of the best views of Penobscot Bay, with visions of creating a beautiful space to share with his community. Despite the terrible loss, those memories will continue to be his legacy, living on within us all."
Wentworth, Lloyd's daughter, said she had a variety of events booked for this season and had recently begun booking for the 2024 season. "These events have had to move to alternative locations," she said.
"I am thankful that the wedding and event industry in Maine is incredibly supportive," she added. "... The strong camaraderie within this industry enabled me to connect my clients with other venue owners and move their events with minimal disruption.
"It is absolutely heartbreaking to call a wedding client and tell them their dream wedding venue is gone," she said.
The center hosted many businesses over the years, including an open-air market, Monroe Saltworks, Jamie’s Miniatures, Waterview Wireless, Dr. August Schwenk, Seng Thai, Curves, one of many businesses by Jerry Savitz (the chowder house), The Aquarian, and Bass Shoe, Wentworth said.
She expressed "immense gratitude" for the event center's "wonderful tenants" displaced by the fire, "WCAP for the past nine years and The Moody Dog, which served up an array of epicurean-level food this past year."
She thanked Belfast Fire Department and the departments that provided mutual aid:Searsport, Belmont, Northport and Morrill.
Wentworth said she secured ownership of the event center in 2022 through agreement with her siblings.
Despite blaze, WCAP, Connector roll on
The Wentworth Event Center also housed the offices of the Mid-Coast Connector, Maine, the transportation division of the Waldo Community Action Partners, and its vehicles were parked in the lot that surrounds center.
Before the flames were extinguished July 29, WCAP personnel were burning up the phone lines to ensure that all trips scheduled for the weekend would be handled.
Michael Hallundback, director of Transit Systems for WCAP, reported that personnel worked round-the-clock to ensure that all trips scheduled for that weekend were completed.
“We might have missed a tenth of a beat,” Hallundbach said, “but we got right back to it. A lot of people came together to make that happen.”