BELFAST — Belfast City Councilors made several appointments at their Aug. 1 meeting. The council also approved several requests by department heads. What permeated the entire meeting was the smell.
City Manager Erin Herig acknowledged the city had received several complaints about a foul odor in Belfast over the weekend, a weekend that culminated with the annual Belfast Street Party on July 31.
During public comment at the start of the meeting, VFW Commander Jim Roberts asked the council to station the porta-potties used for the street party at another location.
“They’re always right out in front of our building,” Roberts said. “This year there was quite a smell.”
Later in the meeting, Councilor Mike Hurley noted the porta-potties were not the source of the odor and asked Herbig to update the council on the source of the smell.
As it turns out, the stench was the result of an imperfect, perfect storm.
Herbig told the council that representatives from the fire and public works departments investigated the source, attempting to rule out gas leaks. After consulting with the sewerage treatment plant it was determined that a variety of factors combined to produce the odor. Temperature, wind direction and humidity combined with specific plant operations to create and spread the smell throughout Belfast. Herbig noted that this happens infrequently, each year.
“A lot of this is Mother Nature interacting with Mother Nature,” Herbig said. “We only have so much control over these things. We hope to have it resolved soon. It’s being dealt with as quickly as humanly possible.”
Mayor Eric Sanders noted he, too, had received complaints about the odor, as well as several more about speeding vehicles in Belfast. Sanders explained complaints are handled as efficiently as possible by city staff.
“There's no easy answers ...,” Sanders said, “but I want the public to know we do listen, and we do care, and we do the very best we can. Looking at all the [complaints] we’ve received, I just want to point out that patience is a virtue.”
The council also made several appointments to city departments at its Aug. 1 meeting.
Andrew Legacy was approved to serve as the new Belfast deputy city clerk. Legacy was the unanimous choice of the hiring committee, which reviewed 22 applications for the position. Legacy replaces former deputy city clerk Angie Crosby, who was promoted to city clerk last month.
At the request of Interim City Assessor Avis Winchester, the council approved the appointment of Brooks Taber-Grotton as assistant assessor.
The council also approved the appointment of Ashley Babcock as a full-time police officer. Babcock, a Bangor native, has a psychology degree from Husson University and a masters degree in animal science from Unity College. Babcock is also a certified personal trainer. She served in the U.S. Army as a military policewoman.
The council approved the purchase of a new hybrid police cruiser. Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier advised the council that the original purchase price was listed at $47,800, but noted the department would be using a cruiser to trade in on the sale, lowering the cost to $39,094.
Also approved were a pair of bid requests from Belfast Public Works Director Robert Richards. The first was for road salt. Richard reported the low bid of $70 per ton came from the New England Salt Co. Richards noted this bid was $7 per ton lower than the bid accepted last year.
The bid for diesel fuel was awarded to Maritime Energy, who submitted a bid for $2.75 per gallon with Richards noting the bid came in 75 cents lower than the bid accepted last year.
In other business, Economic Development Director Thomas Kittredge asked that the council approve a request to apply for a grant to assist in the rebuilding and expansion of the breakwater.
Kittredge told the council that the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration Climate Resilience Regional Challenge was making $550 million available for projects. He noted the current price tag of a rebuild/expansion of the breakwater was estimated at “around $11 million.”
“The grants range from $50 million to $75 million,” Kittredge said. “The minimum request is $15 million.
“Regional projects would probably fare better in the (grant) process,” he said.
Kittredge asked the council if a grant partnership was not possible at the regional or state level, for permission to apply independently. He estimated the breakwater project may be in the $12 million range in the future. He noted that if a $15 million grant were awarded, Belfast could complete several other shore stabilization projects. The council approved this request unanimously.
The council also approved the gifting of four fence panels from the Doak Road Cemetery to the town of Waldo. The council has been selling these sections, but unanimously approved the gift.
“I think it’s very neighborly to provide this to the town of Waldo,” said Councilor Mary Mortier.
The next meeting of the Belfast City Council will be Aug. 15.