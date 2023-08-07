News

New Belfast Police Officer Ashley Babcock

Ashley Babcock, Belfast's newest police officer. Babcock has a psychology degree from Husson University and a master's degree in animal science from Unity College. She was sworn in at the Aug. 1 City Council meeting. 

 Photo Courtesy of Belfast Police Department

BELFAST — Belfast City Councilors made several appointments at their Aug. 1 meeting. The council also approved several requests by department heads. What permeated the entire meeting was the smell.

City Manager Erin Herig acknowledged the city had received several complaints about a foul odor in Belfast over the weekend, a weekend that culminated with the annual Belfast Street Party on July 31.