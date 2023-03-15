Belfast/Searsport Window Dressers, serving Waldo County, has announced another year of saving residents money on fuel bills, keeping homes more comfortable, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and having fun working together for a good cause.
They do it with custom-crafted insulating interior window inserts that volunteers build annually, usually in October in Belfast, and the time to sign up is now.
Visit windowdressers.org for more details about this nonprofit organization that has been helping Mainers for over a decade.
Volunteer labor keeps the cost of inserts low and anyone who needs help covering costs can get up to 10 pine inserts at no charge.
As 2022 senior customer Phyllis Greathouse of Swanville said, “I was so pleased with my low-cost inserts providing lower fuel bills this year. I called friends and told them how they could benefit from them.... I told them that they may be able to obtain up to 10 energy efficient inserts free.”
Inserts are available in pre-painted white or natural pine. Customers can paint or stain pine inserts to match their window frames. They are barely visible once installed, and research has shown that these inserts generally pay for themselves in two heating seasons or less.
Anyone who wants to reduce fuel costs can sign up, whether living in an apartment, trailer or single-family home or operating a commercial business.
As 2022 customer Rhonda Pellerin of Arpel’s Studio in Winterport said, “Low cost, big savings! I’m so glad I found out about Window Dressers window inserts. My home and business have never been so warm and cozy.”
Anyone interested in getting inserts this year is encouraged to sign up at windowdressers.org as soon as possible. Capacity is limited; last year, orders closed in late July. Custom measuring of windows will begin in the spring.
Anyone who needs an older insert repaired because of pet or other incidental damage can sign up online as well. Window Dressers will hold a “rewrapping” workshop in Searsport in October, and the annual workshop to produce new inserts will take place at the Belfast Boathouse in November.