Winterport town meeting 2023

Winterport residents gather at the Samuel L. Wagner Middle School June 15 for town meeting.

 By Kendra Caruso

WINTERPORT — Residents decided to raise extra funds for a new town waste container during their annual town meeting June 15 at the Samuel L. Wagner Middle School. They also approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds for possible broadband expansion in town and to buy a new fire truck.

About 50 people attended the meeting where they approved $5,583,752.13 in overall appropriations and $3,026,624 to be raised through taxation for the town budget. Overall approved town appropriations are up this year by 19.3% compared to last year. Residents agreed to raise 11.7% more funds through taxation this year for the town budget compared to last year.