WINTERPORT — Residents decided to raise extra funds for a new town waste container during their annual town meeting June 15 at the Samuel L. Wagner Middle School. They also approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds for possible broadband expansion in town and to buy a new fire truck.
About 50 people attended the meeting where they approved $5,583,752.13 in overall appropriations and $3,026,624 to be raised through taxation for the town budget. Overall approved town appropriations are up this year by 19.3% compared to last year. Residents agreed to raise 11.7% more funds through taxation this year for the town budget compared to last year.
The steep increase in overall appropriations is due to using ARPA funds for the new fire truck and possible broadband expansion.
Residents raised $16,000 more than what was recommended by the Select Board and Budget Committee for a new waste container. Resident Chris Ruge moved to amend the solid waste line item on the Town Warrant to raise that amount in addition to what was recommended by the Select Board for a new 50-foot container, but his motion to amend under this Town Warrant item failed.
Town Manager Casey Ashey said there are two waste containers that are not in good condition but can be “patched”; however, at least one has exceeded its life expectancy. A sum of money was tucked away in a reserve account last year under the previous town manager for capital improvements to the transfer station. There is enough money in that account to cover the cost of a new waste container but then there would be less money in that account for other projects.
Town officials have not budgeted the funds for a new container because there are many other issues the town needs to address now, Select Board member Ann Ronco said. After talking to someone from DM and J Waste, she said, the containers could be patched and then taken up to the waste company’s property to stay, eliminating the need to transport them on the road.
A resident asked if the town could rent a container from DM and J, to which Ashey replied that the town currently rents a container from the company and that it is a viable option.
Newly elected Budget Committee member Matt Williams moved to increase the proposed reserve account funding for the Transfer Station by $16,000 under the Warrant item for reserve accounts. The amendment passed.
Residents also passed a Warrant item to use $171,444.13 American Rescue Plan Act funds to us as matching funds toward a state grant that would expand broadband into the town.
The Waldo County 1A Broadband Coalition, a four-town coalition representing Winterport, Frankfort, Prospect and Stockton Springs, intends to apply for $7.2 million in state funds through a public/private partnership with UniTel to expand broadband into the towns. It is seeking funds from each town amounting to $500,000 total as matching funds for the grant application.
Ronco and Tammy Higgins were reelected to three-year Town Council terms. Scott Cuddy was elected to a three-year Regional School Unit 22 term. Susan Rioux was elected to a one-year term on the Board of Assessors and Eleanor Jordan was reelected to a three-year Board of Assessors term. Ethan Tremblay, Paula Cole and Matt Williams were all elected to two-year Budget Committee terms.