CAMDEN — Beneath a grapevine canopy, surrounded by panes of glass, illuminated by warm, incandescent bulbs, Louisa Stancioff played her song “Cigarette” to a hushed crowd. “But I’ll be your warning/ I’ll be your cigarette/ Pick me up in the morning/ Cause you’re not done with me yet.”
Her venue was her home; a rickety, sprawling house on the edge of Camden Village, to which she invited friends and family for a short performance. She played with her bandmates, Dan Kelly on guitar and Dave Kelly on drums, who subtly riffed alongside her. Her voice draped the lilacs and peonies outside; it hung on the underside of every anticipating rain cloud.
Stancioff began writing when she was 17. It was a hobby at first — a way to express herself, to channel her heartache and melancholy — and she quickly found that she had a knack for developing intimate, alluring melodies and lyrics.
“I’ll just be messing around with the guitar and start humming a melody… and then it’s like, ‘What’s this song about? It sounds like I’m singing about this…’”
This characteristic, as though she discovers the song, is apparent in her music. Her recent single, “Red Neck Yaught Club,” and its accompanying music video, takes place at her old cabin by the lake; an anthem of freedom and discovery with surprisingly melancholic undertones.
Her songs have a universal quality. Her music is for anyone who listens and feels something from it, she said.
She performed at the Camden Opera House in 2021 with Edith Gawler, who plucked away alongside her on the upright bass. A simple, almost minimalist affair awash in shadowy blue light that emphasized the guitar slung across her shoulder, her casual, conversational interludes, her overall inviting stage presence and, of course, her voice. One could easily imagine her performing to row after row of listeners or simply strumming under the fire escape in some nameless corner of New York City.
Stancioff is a well-known name in the Midcoast area. She has played at Belfast’s Summer Nights, Skal on Vinalhaven and the Rockland Public Library, to name a few. She has upcoming shows in Burlington, Vt., Asheville, N.C., and Seattle. She has lived in California, Alaska and North Carolina. But she found her way back to Maine when the pandemic hit.
“When the pandemic happened, I kind of decided, like, ‘Cool, it’s not meant to be…’ And then I couldn’t sleep that winter at all.”
Stancioff said that she couldn’t sleep because she wasn’t following her dreams. Those dreams kept her up all night, and so, one day, as she said, “I was suddenly like, ‘I need to do this or else I’m going to regret it for the rest of my life.’” The following lyrics are from her song “Cigarette”:
“You pick me up/ From the airport in your truck/ It’s not new but to you it is/ Single cab and it’s a piece of shit/ And you like it like that.”
When asked about how she finds her inspiration, she said she draws on her life and the people around her. She draws on what she’s going through and is always jotting down notes on sheafs of paper. Her phone, she said, is riddled with overheard conversations, fragments of lyrics.
“This next song I’m releasing is one whole story. One specific morning I had with my friend… a very dear memory. And I was like, ‘How do I memorialize that?’ And I just decided to make it a story song from start to finish.”
Stancioff is a natural storyteller. Even within the interview, she would dip in and out of memories by speaking from the point of view of others, or even her past self. She often referred to “previous versions” of herself, bringing the past into the present in a way reminiscent of her songs; a stitching of passion and vulnerability.
“I write songs when I’m angry, as someone who’s trying to process something… And then I can see through it. Then I’m able to zoom out and take away a lot of the lyrics and re-situate it and be like, ‘This is the actual story. You need to regret yourself to see where that other person is coming from.’”
Stancioff signed on to Yep Roc Records, based out of North Carolina, in October 2022. Before that, she worked with producer Sam Kassirer — who has collaborated with Josh Ritter and Lake Street Dive — recording three tracks in a studio in rural Parsonsfield, Maine.
“Coming down/ Fading light/ Facing left/ But looking off to the right.”
“I drove away from that studio the highest on life I’ve ever felt in my whole life,” Stancioff said. “All I could think was, ‘Do not crash your car, Louisa, ‘cause your dreams are finally coming true. Do not crash your car.’”
Stancioff has not yet released a studio album; however, if her previous songs are any indication of what it might sound like, listeners are sure to experience a work that both cuts deeply and heals with grace — the unflinching chronicle of a soul on fire. Her music travels along the bittersweet ridge of wounded memories and determined resilience, facing left and looking off to the right.