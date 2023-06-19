Republican Journal

Northport candidates

Candidates at Northport's June 12 Candidates Night are, from left, Stephen J. Hemenway, Molly Schauffler, Shelby Connolly, Mark Lynch and Amon Morse.

 Photo Courtesy of Paul Sheridan

Hello Northport,

As of this writing, we are a little out in front of events. We do not have the election results or the town meeting. You can access the results by visiting the town website for up-to-the minute information: northportmaine.org.

Northport town columnist

John Burgess writes about events and happenings in Northport for The Republican Journal. You can reach John at camdenhillsrealty@gmail.com.

