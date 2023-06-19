Hello Northport,
As of this writing, we are a little out in front of events. We do not have the election results or the town meeting. You can access the results by visiting the town website for up-to-the minute information: northportmaine.org.
Meet the Candidates Night took place Monday, June 12, prior to the election. We were one chair short of having standing room only. The moderator was a little rusty, not having done this since the Lincoln-Douglas debates, but the program ran well. The candidates fielded questions from the floor, providing insights into their backgrounds and reasons for running for office. Thank you, Stephen J. Hemenway, Molly Schauffler, Shelby Connolly, Mark Lynch and Amon Morse for stepping up to the local plate.
A Northport Community Workshop was held June 12 at the Town Office. It was a success and an example of the power of positive community engagement with almost 50 people in attendance. The discussions and brainstorming focused on the impact of “nature’s extremes” on our community.
Our community effort, as we seek grants and funding, aligns with the state’s Community Resilience Partnership that provides grant funding for study, planning and remedy. Brainstorming at the workshop helped set priorities relative to being climate-ready – pro-active in our planning, alert to ways to reduce emissions through innovation, seeking greater public engagement and awareness directed at the environmental risks and climate solutions. Shoreline stabilization and the impact of a rise in sea levels are just two examples. Follow-up meetings will be announced. Climate change is real.
This week we heard from Mattie Bamman that the Northport Give and Take Shed is open for the season! The shed is located next to the Town Office at 16 Beech Hill Road. The program by Waldo County Bounty offers a place where gardeners can leave homegrown produce and anyone lacking access to fresh foods can take it at no cost. Many home gardeners know what it is like to have zucchini and cucumbers growing out of their ears; now there is a place where you can take your extra produce and it will be used and appreciated!
The Northport Give & Take site is open 24/7 for anyone who would like to donate or pick up produce. Mattie emphasized that you do not need to leave anything to take the fresh produce. The program aims to improve access to fresh foods for all people.
“This year, we request that people who donate fruits and vegetables record their donation in a notebook at the shed,” Mattie said. “For the health and safety of our community, please only donate homegrown fruits and vegetables, seeds, seedlings, or gleaned farm produce. Please do not leave store-bought food, home canned goods, badly bruised or near-rotting produce, or fallen apples or other produce collected from the ground. Additionally, do not leave meat, eggs, cash, clothing, or other household items.”
With the help of volunteers, Waldo County Bounty hosts 15-plus Give & Take sites across Waldo County each year. To learn more about the program or to sign up to volunteer, visit waldocountybounty.org. For interviews, questions, images, or other needs, contact Waldo County Bounty Communications Coordinator Mattie John Bamman at waldocountybounty@gmail.com and 207-408-0496.
Waldo County Bounty is a hunger relief organization working to ensure everyone has access to fresh, nutritious food by collaborating with local producers. Last year the program distributed 42,000 pounds of fresh produce to Waldo County.
Recycling is another big topic. Molly Schauffler is following the chain of events. “Have you ever wondered what happens to all that unsorted recycling that you put in the recycling bin at the transfer station?" she asked.
“Here's what we know: When a recycling container is full at the Transfer Station, it gets picked up and hauled to DM&J's holding facility in Winterport. For Northport, that is about two container trips per week. Last year it took 110 trips to haul our recycling to Winterport,” she said.
“From Winterport, DM&J hauls Northport's recycling (and other towns’ as well) to Eco Maine, a recycling sort facility in Portland. Eco Maine sorts, bales, and sells what it can. If Eco Maine receives a lot from a town that is more than 5% contaminated material (dirty material, non-recyclables, such as filmy plastic, Styrofoam, and garden hoses), the town is put on notice. Northport has never been notified as such. We are doing a good job in that respect,” Molly said.
“Eco Maine then markets the metal and plastics for a small return. The plastics are recycled into lawn and patio furniture as an example. Glass is ground up and given away for aggregate, as there is currently no market for glass. Cardboard and mixed paper are baled and recycled without much of a financial return,” she said.
“For this service, up until this year, we have been paying $410 per hauling trip from Northport to Winterport, with no tipping fee. This year we will be charged an additional $295 tipping fee, plus $400 for each hauling trip. It means there will be about a 50% increase in our cost to recycle. This is certainly an incentive to be mindful about how much we consume in the first place! Stay tuned for more information and keep reading all news Northport.”