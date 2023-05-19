NORTHPORT — Alden Edward Badershall 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Alden was born on Jan. 6, 1934, in Orrington, to Stanley E. Badershall and Marion E. (Bowden) Badershall. He was the youngest of two children. He was predeceased by both parents and his sister Claire B. Alley.
Alden retired after working 30 years for the State of Maine Department of Transportation. He and his wife Jane were also active in several businesses they created (Sail-A-Way, land development and various home construction projects).
He enjoyed the great outdoors in his lifetime, including sailing, fishing, skiing and golf. Alden and Jane also traveled extensively throughout the Caribbean and the United States. They visited 49 of the 50 states with Alaska being his favorite. He returned four times with various family members and friends and formed great memories. Woodworking was also his passion, making furniture, bowls and other items for everyone he cared for. Bayside was a special place that was important to Alden and Jane. Volunteering their time and resources for the betterment of the community was a priority.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane Badershall; their children, Edward Badershall and his wife Katherine, Patricia Fitts, Cathy Neveu and her husband Donald, Craig Williamson and his wife Lucia, Tracy Badershall and Bruce Williamson and his wife Rachel; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog Mindy. He leaves behind many family members and friends who love him dearly, and who will miss him greatly.
Alden's family would like to invite his family and friends to a celebration of his life on June 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. to share stories and memories of Alden. The celebration will be held at the Bayside Community Hall at 813 Shore Road in Northport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Alden with a gift to the sailing program at the Northport Yacht Club, addressed to Northport Yacht Club, PO Box 957, Belfast, ME, 04915.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.