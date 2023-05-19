Obituaries

NORTHPORT — Alden Edward Badershall 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Alden was born on Jan. 6, 1934, in Orrington, to Stanley E. Badershall and Marion E. (Bowden) Badershall. He was the youngest of two children. He was predeceased by both parents and his sister Claire B. Alley.

Recommended for you