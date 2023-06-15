APPLETON — Alfred S. Green Jr. passed away peacefully on June 10, at Togus Springs, surrounded by family, prayer and love. In typical Marine fashion, Al fought a good and hard battle to the end, but it was finally his time to go be with his Savior.
Al was born on March 11, 1947, to Alfred S. Green Sr. and Goldie (York) Green. He had 11 siblings. He graduated from Belfast High School in 1967 and enlisted in the U.S. Marines, serving a year in the Vietnam War and seeing combat. He held a lot of those harsh memories close, but on rare occasions, he would emotionally speak of his time in Vietnam. His family was proud to know that he had fought for our freedoms and was willing to risk his life and carry that trauma for people he had never met. His family was also very proud that years later he went back to Vietnam in an effort to heal his emotional scars. When Al came back from Vietnam, he settled down in Higganum, Conn., and married Donna Geromin Green. They had two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica. They moved back to Maine in 1975.
Al was a jack of many trades and spent time as a meat cutter, arborist, carpenter, truck driver and farmer. In 1978, Al and Donna divorced, and Al met Elaine. After 15 years together, they finally tied the knot on July 3, 1993. Over the years they shared many hobbies, like collecting antiques, street rodding, raising pigeons and showing cattle. Al and Elaine worked hard refinishing an old run-down farm in Appleton, making it into a beautiful home where they raised a prize-winning herd of Brahman cattle. Al loved farming and haying his fields, and he took pride in everything he did. He loved going to livestock auctions with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and rarely left without a goat, rabbit or chicken.
He was a gifted craftsman, building everything from houses to decoys to toys for his grandchildren. He loved going out for Chinese food, going to church, reading his Bible and telling people about Jesus.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Elaine Ingraham Cassidy Green; his two daughters, Jennifer Pagano and her husband Raymond Pagano Jr. and Jessica Farrar; his step-son, Shane Cassidy and his wife Katina; his grandchildren, Cierra Cassidy, Rein and Sarah Green, Cheyenne Cassidy, Angelica Green, Aidan Farrar, Sage Cassidy, Aislinn and Daniel Dean, Brock Cassidy and Aniston Farrar; 10 great-grandchildren; nine siblings and their spouses; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was predeceased by his parents; two siblings; his son-in-law; and two brothers-in-law. Al was excited in anticipation of seeing them all again.
Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.