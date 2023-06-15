Obituaries

APPLETON — Alfred S. Green Jr. passed away peacefully on June 10, at Togus Springs, surrounded by family, prayer and love. In typical Marine fashion, Al fought a good and hard battle to the end, but it was finally his time to go be with his Savior.

Al was born on March 11, 1947, to Alfred S. Green Sr. and Goldie (York) Green. He had 11 siblings. He graduated from Belfast High School in 1967 and enlisted in the U.S. Marines, serving a year in the Vietnam War and seeing combat. He held a lot of those harsh memories close, but on rare occasions, he would emotionally speak of his time in Vietnam. His family was proud to know that he had fought for our freedoms and was willing to risk his life and carry that trauma for people he had never met. His family was also very proud that years later he went back to Vietnam in an effort to heal his emotional scars. When Al came back from Vietnam, he settled down in Higganum, Conn., and married Donna Geromin Green. They had two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica. They moved back to Maine in 1975.

