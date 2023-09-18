Obituaries

BELFAST — Barbara Estina (Sprague) Hinckley passed away on Sept. 13, 2023, in Belfast.

She was born the middle of 10 children to Emery Gay Sprague and Charlotte Ella (Braley) Sprague on June 4, 1924. Graduating as a member of the National Honor Society, she had been the school accompanist on piano from age 11.

