LISBON FALLS — Retired Sergeant First Class Bari Virgil Milliken, 68, died peacefully on May 5, 2023, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He resided for many years in Lisbon Falls.
Bari was born in Biddeford on Oct. 1, 1954, to Bert Milliken and Irene (Heal) Milliken.
Bari joined the U.S. Army in 1970 and he specialized as an instructor for the majority of his military years. He was known as the “Wizard” or “Hero.” Bari spent the majority of his career in Germany. Bari received many awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, overseas service ribbons, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and several ribbons while serving in the U.S. Army. Bari retired in 1992 and continued to work in the civilian workforce for another ten years.
Bari enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the New England Patriots. He would always yell at the ref, “where’s the holding?” Bari had a New England hound with a button that played a tune and held his arms and when the Patriots scored a touchdown Bari would press the hound and do a victory dance for the Patriots. Bari also enjoyed NASCAR and his favorite driver for years was Mark Martin. Bari loved to help others, both friends and whoever needed assistance. He was a leader as he was in his career in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed teaching others, especially his son, Scott. Bari loved his dog, Brady, and Brady will miss his buddy.
Bari was predeceased by his mother, Irene; grandmother, Rita; and uncle David Heal.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janice Crawford of Lisbon Falls; his beloved son Scott Milliken and girlfriend, Emily Shores, of Biddeford; his brother Todd Milliken and wife Amy of Brooks; his sister Heidi Gamage and husband Richard of Rockland; Wendi Howard of Georgia; Laurie Beylerian of Calais; and two lovely granddaughters, Natalie and Chloe of Biddeford. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Bari’s wishes were for no celebration or funeral service. He wanted everyone to remember the great times they had with him when he was around.
The family wishes to thank from the bottom of their hearts the New England Cancer Specialist team and the Androscoggin Hospice House of Auburn for their compassionate care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in the memory of Bari Milliken or the Midcoast Humane Animal Shelter, Brunswick, Maine. Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com.