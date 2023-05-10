Obituaries

LISBON FALLS — Retired Sergeant First Class Bari Virgil Milliken, 68, died peacefully on May 5, 2023, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He resided for many years in Lisbon Falls.

Bari was born in Biddeford on Oct. 1, 1954, to Bert Milliken and Irene (Heal) Milliken.

