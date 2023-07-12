Obituaries

SWANVILLE — Carol Meiling Yee, born April 15, 1943, died peacefully at home in her own bed on June 19, 2023, following a brief illness a few months after her 80th birthday. She left this realm embraced by the love and care of her friends and family and the strains of music she loved.

Carol was the daughter of Laura (Dunlap) and the Reverend James Brewster Yee. She leaves behind her stepmother, Cynthia; sister, Sally Jackson, and her children and grandchildren; brother, Brews Yee, his children and grandchildren; a vast cadre of helpers, friends, avid gardeners and colleagues in the horticulture community; and her dog Kama and a few chickens, and an unusual rooster. She was predeceased by her mother and father; her brother-in-law, Roger Jackson; her canine companion of 22 years, Littlebit; her one-legged rooster, George; and many other animal friends. She was the owner of Carol’s Collectibles Nursery in Swanville.

