BELFAST — Celia (Chaples) Gross, 90, of Belfast, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2023, while living at Windward Gardens in Camden. Celia will be missed dearly by all that knew her.
Celia grew up in Belfast and spent much of her adult life in the area. Celia was predeceased by her loving husband Roger Gross, whom she sadly lost in 2001 after 50 years of marriage. Celia and Roger enjoyed spending time together camping, fishing and adventuring to Lady Slipper Island on Pemadumcook Lake in Millinocket. Celia and Roger were famous for getting up early and spending all day on a road trip to many parts of Maine. Celia and Roger loved their dogs, Sam, Cindy and Mindy. Celia would never miss an opportunity to spend time with, love on, and talk about her many grandpuppies/kitties. She took such joy in the pictures, videos, stories and interactions with each and every one of them and loved to talk about them with everyone who crossed her path. Celia especially doted on grand-dogs Tucker, Avah and Noah, and they loved all the attention they received from their “Nanny.”
Celia was quite proud to live in her own home until just after her 90th birthday, and had a rich and full life despite declining health in recent years. She would have happily lived in her home for many more years if only her stubborn body would have cooperated (and she would laugh knowing we said this). Celia loved her visits with family and friends and so many of these individuals contributed to the loving care that she received. Celia also benefitted from the excellent medical care she received from Dr. Corrine Grant and the providers and staff at Belfast Family Medicine as well as the providers and staff at WCMP Cardiovascular Medicine.
Celia is survived by her three daughters, Nannette Marcinkowski and her husband David; Brenda Dakin and her husband Howard; and Debbie Gross.
Also surviving Celia are her grandchildren, Benjamin Way and his fiancée Liz Lemon; Adam Way and his wife Tracy Boardman; Christopher Dakin and his wife Cheri; Stephanie Cartier and her husband Bob; Bill Ellenberger and his wife Rose; and Michael Smolenski and his wife Cassie; great-grandchildren, Bethany Way and her fiancé Peter Reed; Brandon Way; Haylen Way; Harper Way; Kristen Dakin; Taylor Hodgdon; Bailey Cartier; Devin Cartier; Jordyn Cartier; Billy Ellenberger; James Ellenburger; Emma Smolenski; and McKenzie Smolenski.
Celia’s family and other loved ones include her brother, Jerald Chaples and his partner Kathy Nickerson; Jennifer Jackson and her husband Doug; Amelia Cross; Alivia Cross; Barry Way and his partner Lynn Karlin; Lawrence Way and his late wife Donna; Amanda Ronco; Hannah Byram; Brody Hodsdon; Haidee Hodsdon; William Ellenberger; Jean Anderson and her husband Steve; Melissa Gallagher and her husband Matt; Ashley Mussig and her husband Scott; Leah Gallagher; Paige Gallagher; Charlotte Gallagher; Max Mussig; Reagan Mussig; Delaney Mussig; the late Delores Merry and the entire Merry/Philbrook family; Dallas Hatch; Gail Albee and her husband Larry; and Joyce Halpin.
Celia was blessed with a large family that she loved dearly. Celia loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Celia would often talk with her loved ones for hours on the phone, catching up with the gossip and learning about the many accomplishments of her grandchildren.
Celia was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Shirley (Ellis) Chaples and brother, Donald Chaples.
Graveside services will be private and held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.