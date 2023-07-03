Obituaries

BELFAST — Celia (Chaples) Gross, 90, of Belfast, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2023, while living at Windward Gardens in Camden. Celia will be missed dearly by all that knew her.

Celia grew up in Belfast and spent much of her adult life in the area. Celia was predeceased by her loving husband Roger Gross, whom she sadly lost in 2001 after 50 years of marriage. Celia and Roger enjoyed spending time together camping, fishing and adventuring to Lady Slipper Island on Pemadumcook Lake in Millinocket. Celia and Roger were famous for getting up early and spending all day on a road trip to many parts of Maine. Celia and Roger loved their dogs, Sam, Cindy and Mindy. Celia would never miss an opportunity to spend time with, love on, and talk about her many grandpuppies/kitties. She took such joy in the pictures, videos, stories and interactions with each and every one of them and loved to talk about them with everyone who crossed her path. Celia especially doted on grand-dogs Tucker, Avah and Noah, and they loved all the attention they received from their “Nanny.”

