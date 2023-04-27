Obituaries

BELFAST — Chad Kosmo passed on to eternal life at the age of 40 on March 25, 2023. He was a loving son to Helen and Carl, brother to Michelle, and uncle to Ariana and Lily Blood, who will miss him more than words can express.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Albert Joseph and Catherine O’Neill and Joseph and Madeline Kosmo and uncle Duncan McCaskill. Chad leaves behind uncles and aunts Michael and Elizabeth O’Neill, Albert and Trish O’Neill, John and Lori O’Neill, Jim O’Neill, Lynn McCaskill and Joseph and Sharon Kosmo; as well as cousins Kevin O’Neill, Tim O’Neill, Megan Collins, AJ O’Neill, Nick Hooks, Antoinette Hooks, Erin McCaskill, Jackie Singer, John Kosmo and Jennifer Park; and their spouses and children.

