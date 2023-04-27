BELFAST — Chad Kosmo passed on to eternal life at the age of 40 on March 25, 2023. He was a loving son to Helen and Carl, brother to Michelle, and uncle to Ariana and Lily Blood, who will miss him more than words can express.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Albert Joseph and Catherine O’Neill and Joseph and Madeline Kosmo and uncle Duncan McCaskill. Chad leaves behind uncles and aunts Michael and Elizabeth O’Neill, Albert and Trish O’Neill, John and Lori O’Neill, Jim O’Neill, Lynn McCaskill and Joseph and Sharon Kosmo; as well as cousins Kevin O’Neill, Tim O’Neill, Megan Collins, AJ O’Neill, Nick Hooks, Antoinette Hooks, Erin McCaskill, Jackie Singer, John Kosmo and Jennifer Park; and their spouses and children.
Chad graduated from Belfast Area High School, enjoying a successful basketball career. He received basketball scholarships from MCI, St. Petersburg College and Longwood University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree. He then proudly served in the Army for over 10 years, with tours in Afghanistan, Germany and South Korea. Recently he enrolled in UNLV, looking forward to a career in hospitality.
Chad will be remembered as being a loyal friend with a wonderful sense of humor and a love for basketball and fishing. Chad is in our hearts forever. His funeral service will be held on May 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 81 Court St., Belfast, ME, 04915. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Operation Reboot Outdoors at operationrebootoutdoors.com.