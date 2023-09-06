MONROE — Charles Dale Moody, 86 of Monroe passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Northernlight Hospital in Bangor.
Dale, as he preferred to be called, was born March 24, 1937, in Belfast, the son of Henry and Charlean (Read) Moody.
Dale graduated from Monroe High School and enlisted in the Air Force.
Dale met his wife Neva Giggie, who lived on the other side of the river, as children. Neva knew Dale was going to be her husband from the start. They married April 1, 1955, in Monroe before he went overseas with the Air Force. After his enlistment, they moved to Washington State, where they started their family. They then returned to Monroe, where Dale worked as a delivery driver for the chicken industry. Dale then started working at the Maine Department of Transportation, from which he retired in 2004. He then enjoyed his retirement with his wife and family at their camp in Swanville, and his hunting and fishing trips with his gang.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Beverly.
Dale is survived by his wife of 67 years, Neva; his daughter, Karen and her husband Bill; his son, Michael and his wife Debbie; and his daughter, Janet. Dale also left grandkids who loved him dearly, Miranda Ethridge and her wife Leslie, Donnie Downs, Devan Moody and his wife Lauren, Troy Moody and his wife Cassandra and Jahfari Maddo. He was blessed to have three great-grandchildren, Aiden Ali, Allison and Jace Moody, and in December would have been blessed with number four, Henry, named after his father. Dale is also survived by his brothers, Ronald Moody and his wife Sheila and Stephen Moody and his wife Barbara, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.
Dale was respected and loved by anyone who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to the House in the Woods, 217 Skunk Hill Road, Lee Maine 04455. Their mission is to create a therapeutic and recreational retreat for members of our nation's Armed Forces and their families using outdoor wilderness activities in Maine.
A service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Monroe Community Church, with a luncheon afterward. Burial will be a private event.
Arrangements are entrusted to Riposta Funeral Home in Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.