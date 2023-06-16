PROSPECT — Charles D. Stratton, 78, of Prospect, passed away due to complications from a second major stroke on June 14, 2023. He went peacefully at home with his devoted wife Olivia by his side and surrounded by loved ones.
Charlie was a U.S. Navy veteran, an avid hunter and an accomplished carpenter. Prior to his first stroke in 2017, he enjoyed working in his garden, working on his house and helping anyone who needed an extra hand. Charlie enjoyed anything that involved being outdoors. He especially enjoyed any time that he was able to spend with his grandchildren.
Charlie had many jobs over his lifetime from working at Pratt Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut, to owning his own business there as well, working for several real estate companies, as a tractor trailer driver and his last job at Ste. Anne's Hospital in Fall River Mass., which was one of his most rewarding.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Olivia; his children, Charles (Rosa) and Annette (Dale); his second children Tyronne (Crystal) and Micheal (Catherine); his grandchildren Roger (Tia) Wyatt, Drew, Kelly, Troy ( Marisabel), Tyronne Jr. and Aaralyn; great-grandson Treyce; his sisters May and Caroline; and his best friend of over 65 years, Stretch. He was also great-grandfather of the late Chevy Heady.
Friends and family are welcome to attend visiting hours at Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast, on Saturday, June 24, from 9-11 a.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at the funeral home and will conclude graveside at Grove Cemetery on Main Street in Belfast.