Obituaries

PROSPECT — Charles D. Stratton, 78, of Prospect, passed away due to complications from a second major stroke on June 14, 2023. He went peacefully at home with his devoted wife Olivia by his side and surrounded by loved ones.

Charlie was a U.S. Navy veteran, an avid hunter and an accomplished carpenter. Prior to his first stroke in 2017, he enjoyed working in his garden, working on his house and helping anyone who needed an extra hand. Charlie enjoyed anything that involved being outdoors. He especially enjoyed any time that he was able to spend with his grandchildren.

Recommended for you