Obituaries

Corrine Fitzjurls

Corrine Fitzjurls

BELFAST — Corrine F. Baker Fitzjurls, 76, of Belfast, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on March 29, 2023. She is now at peace after suffering from cancer.

Corrine was born on May 31, 1947, the oldest of three daughters to Walter H. Baker and Bertha W. Baker. She was a 1965 graduate of Belfast Area High School, and a member of the Ford Chapel Church. After graduating, Corrine moved to Boston, Mass., where she worked at the John Hancock Insurance Co. While in Boston, she met Kenneth W. Fitzjurls, who she married on April 15, 1967. They were married for 56 years.

Tags

Recommended for you