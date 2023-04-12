Corrine Fitzjurls

BELFAST — Corrine F. Baker Fitzjurls, 76, of Belfast, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on March 29, 2023. She is now at peace after suffering from cancer.
Corrine was born on May 31, 1947, the oldest of three daughters to Walter H. Baker and Bertha W. Baker. She was a 1965 graduate of Belfast Area High School, and a member of the Ford Chapel Church. After graduating, Corrine moved to Boston, Mass., where she worked at the John Hancock Insurance Co. While in Boston, she met Kenneth W. Fitzjurls, who she married on April 15, 1967. They were married for 56 years.
Corrine and Kenneth lived in California for a period of time after getting married, where she worked as a teacher’s assistant at the Telechron Elementary School, as well as teaching at a church in South Whittier. Later, Corrine and Kenneth moved back to the Belfast farm where both she and her father had been raised; over 100 years of family history exists there. Corrine was the longtime operator of the Claude Clement Animal Shelter, which later became the Town Line Animal Shelter, until its closing. Corrine, with help from family, continued caring for all the animals in any way she could.
Corrine’s life work was guided by her unwavering faith in God Almighty. She lived by and depended upon her faith and acted with a selfless passion for helping people and animals. We looked forward to every visit with her.
Corrine is survived by her husband, Kenneth Fitzjurls Sr., and her four sons, Kenneth Fitzjurls Jr. (Melissa), Wayne Fitzjurls (Melisssa), William Fitzjurls (Kimberly) and Walter Fitzjurls (Ali). Corrine is also survived by her beloved sister Coradean Baker Saitto-Lavergne, as well as many cherished grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Corrine was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Bertha Baker; sister Roxanne Baker Henderson; niece Deanna McNeal; and nephew Michael J. Saitto.
We thank WCGH, Dr. Grant and hospice services for all of the help they provided to us during Corrine’s battle with cancer. We also thank the businesses — Hannaford, Belfast Variety and the Belfast Soup Kitchen — for supporting her in a time of need. We are especially thankful to the countless members of the greater community who have shown how special Corrine was to every life, human and animal, she touched.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on May 31, 2023, in the Smart Cemetery, Belfast.