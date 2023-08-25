Obituaries

David W. Phillips

RINDGE, N.H. — David William Phillips, “Papa D.,” 74, of Rindge, N.H., passed away on Aug. 11, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side.

Dave was born on July 21, 1949, in Belfast, Maine, son of Merl and Pauline (Verakis) Phillips.

