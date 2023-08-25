David W. Phillips

RINDGE, N.H. — David William Phillips, “Papa D.,” 74, of Rindge, N.H., passed away on Aug. 11, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side.
Dave was born on July 21, 1949, in Belfast, Maine, son of Merl and Pauline (Verakis) Phillips.
Dave attended Crosby High School in Belfast and Searsport High School, having graduated after enlisting with the United States Army in 1970.
Dave married his beloved wife Diane (St. Pierre) on April 1, 1988.
He loved his time spent living in Jaffrey and was very fond of managing the Jaffrey Citgo Gas Station before his retirement in 2008. He befriended many of the local families and took joy in watching their children grow up. He loved people and had the gift of gab. Dave held many jobs throughout his time in Jaffrey, including a printer position at NCR and DD Bean & Son. He especially loved his family including his faithful companion, Penny. His family and friends lovingly called him “Papa D.”
In his free time, Dave was very hands-on and enjoyed working on antique cars, building trikes, watching NASCAR, older movies and TV shows, as well as participating in archery target practice. He was the proud owner of various antique cars that he tinkered with throughout the years, being particularly proud of his Model A Ford.
In addition to both of his parents, Dave was predeceased by his brothers George, Joseph, Frederick, and Steven and his sister Cynthia.
He will be miss by his beloved wife of 35 years, Diane Phillips of Rindge, N.H.; his two stepsons, Eric Tapley and wife Kate of Exeter, N.H., and Scott Tapley of Keene, N.H.; three grandchildren, Sam, Arwen, and Axton; his Uncle Reg Withee and his wife Linda of Searsmont, Maine; Mother-in-law Rose Lepicier; his brother, Rev. James Paul Phillips (Jimmy) and his wife Nancy of Searsport, Maine; Stanley Sullivan and his wife Laurie of Sangerville, Maine; Christine Wheeler and her husband Patrick of Canton, Ga.; and his beloved fur-companion “Penny” who kept a watchful eye over him.
Dave will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery in Rindge on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Dave’s name to Monadnock Humane Society or any dog rescue organization of your choosing.