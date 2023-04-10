WALDO — Aidan Matthew York, 19, of Waldo, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
He was born Thursday, Aug. 28, 2003, in Belfast, the son of Harold York Jr. and Danielle DeCoff.
Aidan enjoyed four-wheeling with his family and enjoyed their annual pig roasts in the summer. He loved to be in the water, especially the farm pond behind the house. At Halloween time he would invite his friends over for pumpkin carving, which they did yearly. Aidan also liked to target practice, shoot the crossbow with his dad and shop with his mom to find a good buy. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, subtle sarcasm, and compassion. Aidan loved learning and gaining new information which he loved to share and help his family. He was particular with his appearance, enjoying wearing suits and formal wear as well as sporting the jewelry pieces he had carefully selected. Aidan was also creative and enjoyed art and creating drawings.
Survivors include father Harold York Jr. of Waldo; mother Danielle DeCoff of Washington; paternal grandparents Sharon York and Ronald Watt of Waldo; maternal grandparents Dan and Mary DeCoff of Washington; siblings Dominic DeCoff of Washington, Jason Lee of Washington, Zeandra Harding of Freedom and Vivian Ryder of Bangor; and many other aunts uncles, cousins and family whom he loved dearly, including special aunts Jean Tripp and Teri Sims.
Friends and family are invited for visiting hours on Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Avenue, Belfast, where a brief service will start at 5:30 p.m.
