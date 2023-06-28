Celia Gross notice Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST — Celia A. Gross, 90, passed away June 22, 2023. Arrangements have been entrusted to Riposta Funeral Home, Belfast. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists