Death Notices

BELFAST — Constance "Connie" M. (Lanphier) Shaw, 68 of Searsport passed away on June 9, 2023, in Portland.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5-7 pm at Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave. Belfast, where a memorial service will follow on Thursday, June 22, at 11 am.

Recommended for you