BELFAST — Constance "Connie" M. (Lanphier) Shaw, 68 of Searsport passed away on June 9, 2023, in Portland.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5-7 pm at Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave. Belfast, where a memorial service will follow on Thursday, June 22, at 11 am.A full obituary will follow.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.