David D. Short notice Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated Sep 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONTVILLE — David D. Short, 62, of Montville, passed away on Aug. 30, 2023, in Rockport.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Sussman House in Rockport.Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at ripostafh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists