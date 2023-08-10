David Kneller service notice Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLNVILLE — David Kneller of Dunlap, Tenn., who grew up and lived for many years on Youngtown Road, Lincolnville, passed away on Feb. 23, 2023 in Tennessee.A memorial service will be held at the Camden Seventh Day Adventist Church, 132 Camden St., Rockport, Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists