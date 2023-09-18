Marian A. Condon notice Sep 18, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST — Marian A. (Towers) Condon, 95, of Belfast, passed away on Sept. 16, 2023, in Bangor.A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Grove Cemetery in Belfast. A full obituary will follow.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists