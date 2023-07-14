Robert Eastman Hamilton service notice Jul 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BROOKS — Robert (Bob) Eastman Hamilton Jr., 87, of Brooks passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta on July 28, 2023 at 9 a.m.Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists