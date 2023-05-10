Obituaries

SEARSPORT — Doris M. Fahlberg, 96, widow of Kenneth L. Fahlberg, passed away peacefully at her home in Montville on April 29, 2023.

Doris was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 18, 1926, and lived in a number of different places in this country in the early part of her marriage to Ken. They retired to Maine almost 40 years ago. Maine became her home but also where her heart belonged. For almost 30 years, she lived in Searsport in the Lincoln Colcord house. As a result of this, she became fascinated with sea captains of Searsport and worked a number of summers at the Penobscot Marine Museum as a docent.

