SEARSPORT — Doris M. Fahlberg, 96, widow of Kenneth L. Fahlberg, passed away peacefully at her home in Montville on April 29, 2023.
Doris was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 18, 1926, and lived in a number of different places in this country in the early part of her marriage to Ken. They retired to Maine almost 40 years ago. Maine became her home but also where her heart belonged. For almost 30 years, she lived in Searsport in the Lincoln Colcord house. As a result of this, she became fascinated with sea captains of Searsport and worked a number of summers at the Penobscot Marine Museum as a docent.
Doris loved to sew clothes, which she learned from her grandmother as a little girl. She was an avid mystery book reader and usually read a book a week. She loved gardening, doing needlework and cooking. Doris loved living life but as she told her daughter near the end of her life she was ready to go home to God.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth L. Fahlberg; her son-in-law, Mark A. Hanson; and her two brothers, Robert Tracey and his wife Audrey and Edward Tracey and his wife Evelyn. She is survived by her daughter Susan J. Fahlberg Hanson; numerous nephews and nieces; and her beloved little dog Joey.
A memorial service will be announced in June to be held at the First Congregational Church in Searsport.
