BELFAST — Elaine F. Saucier, 81, of Belfast, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at Sussman House in Rockport on June 27, 2023, after a lengthy battle against myelodysplastic syndrome.
Elaine was born May 18, 1942, to Fred and Doris Nickless in Bath. She was raised in Freedom and attended Unity-Freedom High School, graduating with the class of 1960. She worked for 33 years at Penobscot Frozen Food as a quality control manager. After retiring, she worked several years as an office clerk at Waldo County Transportation.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 31 years, Gary “Joe” Saucier; daughter, Darlene Fuller and husband, Russell, of Searsmont; son, Darrell Smith and wife, Laurie, of Morrill. She is also survived by grandsons, Chuck Fuller (Moriah) of Weare, N.H., Todd Fuller (Amy) of Jackson, Ryan Fuller of Searsmont, Adam Smith (Samantha) of Morrill, and Kyle Smith (Molly) of Portland. Also surviving are her sisters, Rebecca Dakin (Roy) of Kansas City, and Sharon (Lester) Turner of Montville. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews that were very special to her.
She was predeceased by her parents and a nephew.
Elaine was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother, an avid local stock car racing fan, and member of the Searsport Gospel Church. She also enjoyed her Thursday night card games with brother- and sister-in-law Val and Diane Saucier.
Per her wishes, there will be no service; interment will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Waldo County General Hospital Healing Garden, 3 Glen Cove Dr, Suite 2, Rockport, ME 04856.