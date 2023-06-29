Obituaries

BELFAST — Elaine F. Saucier, 81, of Belfast, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at Sussman House in Rockport on June 27, 2023, after a lengthy battle against myelodysplastic syndrome.

Elaine was born May 18, 1942, to Fred and Doris Nickless in Bath. She was raised in Freedom and attended Unity-Freedom High School, graduating with the class of 1960. She worked for 33 years at Penobscot Frozen Food as a quality control manager. After retiring, she worked several years as an office clerk at Waldo County Transportation.

