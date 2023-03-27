Eleanor W. Hansen

BELFAST — Eleanor Wight Hansen spent her life caring for others. Born in Belfast in 1934 into a family of seven children, she was a devoted sister, and worked as a medical lab technician to extend her care beyond her family circle. She then attended nursing school and worked as a registered nurse at Rockland General Hospital. She met her husband Rolf Hansen while caring for his father Einar. Rolf and Eleanor had two children, Kris and Ed.
Always busy, Eleanor and Rolf took over the Hansen family egg farm in Warren while Rolf also worked at Bath Iron Works. Eleanor added a fabric and notions shop to their home, where for decades she taught many in the Midcoast area how to sew. She gardened expertly throughout her life, growing and preserving much of her family’s food. Her beautifully cultivated flower gardens were an object of admiration for friends, neighbors, and motorists on Route 1, where the 18th-century farmhouse that she and Rolf restored still sits.
Eleanor passed away of natural causes on March 11, 2023, leaving memories of a life well lived to those by whom she is survived: her sister Eloise Betters of Westbrook; her daughter and son-in-law Kris and Duncan Smith of Warren; her son and daughter-in-law Ed and Kathy Hansen of Camden; her beloved grandchildren Jeremy Smith of Arizona and Katie Smith of Alabama, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will take place this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.
Hall's of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements, to extend online condolences please visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.