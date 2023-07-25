BENTON — Erma W. Elwell, 98, of Benton and formerly of Unity, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Glenridge Nursing Home on July 18, 2023.
Erma was born in Troy, Maine on Jan. 13,1925, the daughter of Gustave and Olive (Roberts) Ward. She graduated Unity High School as salutatorian in the class of 1943. On June 5, 1943, she married Robert Elwell, and they started their Jersey farming career together. In 1945, she and Bob purchased the Mussey Property in Unity and continued farming until 2011.
Erma was an excellent seamstress, and enjoyed knitting, reading and watching the birds, all her cats, dogs and cows. She was a member of the Rebekahs, Waldo County and the Maine Farm Bureaus, Snow Dusters Snowmobile Club (logging 1500 miles one winter!) and Unity Union Church. Each summer she would have a large garden from which she canned vegetables for the winter, would pick and freeze strawberries for Bob’s beloved strawberry shortcake with homemade biscuits and Jersey whipped cream. She also raked hay, fed and raised the Jersey calves and chased after parts for the broken farm equipment.
Erma was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert; her parents; her sister, Helen; her brother, Morris; and her son-in-law, Wayne Lemieux.
Erma is survived by her daughters, Ruth Lemieux of Benton and Rachel Garnett and her husband Wayne of Big Sandy, Texas; grandchildren, Jamie Whitcomb and fiancée Tammy Turner of Unity and Amy Whitcomb Brown and her husband Craig Brown, also of Unity; step-grandchildren, Adam Lemieux and his wife Tania and James Lemieux and his partner Stacy; great-grandchildren Dustin Whitcomb, Brook Larrabee and her husband Christopher Jordon Brown, Caleb Brown, Mikala Brown, Julia White and Nicholas Lemieux; great-great grandchildren, Lucas and Jacob Glidden and Elaine and Atarah Larrabee; several nieces; and dear friends, Dennis and Claire Smart.
At Erma’s request, there will be no visitations or funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions in Erma’s memory be to Belfast Waldo County Humane Society PO Box 479, Belfast, ME, 04915.
