Obituaries

BENTON — Erma W. Elwell, 98, of Benton and formerly of Unity, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Glenridge Nursing Home on July 18, 2023.

Erma was born in Troy, Maine on Jan. 13,1925, the daughter of Gustave and Olive (Roberts) Ward. She graduated Unity High School as salutatorian in the class of 1943. On June 5, 1943, she married Robert Elwell, and they started their Jersey farming career together. In 1945, she and Bob purchased the Mussey Property in Unity and continued farming until 2011.

