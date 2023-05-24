Obituaries

BELFAST — Ernest Atherton Bryant, 90, passed away in Los Alamos, N.M., on July 27, 2022. Ernest was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Brewster, Mass., to John Ernest Bryant and Mabel Craig Bryant. He was very proud that his 13th birthday fell on Friday the 13th. His family moved to a farm in Swanville where he and his siblings Priscilla and John rose early every day to feed 600 chickens and gather the eggs.

He attended the University of New Mexico, where he met and married Bobbie M. Richards. After finishing graduate work, focused on nuclear chemistry, at Washington University in St. Louis, he was hired by the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory. Besides working at nuclear test sites, Ernest worked on Project Rover. He was the first group leader of CNC-7, which concentrated on areas that combined elements of nuclear or isotope chemistry with geochemistry. He also spent a few months at the Institut für Radiochemie in Munich.

