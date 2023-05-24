BELFAST — Ernest Atherton Bryant, 90, passed away in Los Alamos, N.M., on July 27, 2022. Ernest was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Brewster, Mass., to John Ernest Bryant and Mabel Craig Bryant. He was very proud that his 13th birthday fell on Friday the 13th. His family moved to a farm in Swanville where he and his siblings Priscilla and John rose early every day to feed 600 chickens and gather the eggs.
He attended the University of New Mexico, where he met and married Bobbie M. Richards. After finishing graduate work, focused on nuclear chemistry, at Washington University in St. Louis, he was hired by the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory. Besides working at nuclear test sites, Ernest worked on Project Rover. He was the first group leader of CNC-7, which concentrated on areas that combined elements of nuclear or isotope chemistry with geochemistry. He also spent a few months at the Institut für Radiochemie in Munich.
Ernest enjoyed skiing, hunting, and fixing or making things. He planned and did a good portion of the building of his former house in La Senda. He was active in the investment club, as well as a gourmet club. After he retired in 1991, Ernest did volunteer building and repair work for Habitat for Humanity. He was a tax-aide volunteer for 25 years. Returning to the violin, Ernest was able to play with the Los Alamos Symphony Orchestra. He was also a champion pickleball player in the Senior Olympics. He loved to travel and even took a trip to Antarctica.
Ernest Bryant leaves behind his two children Colleen A. Bryant of Cambridge, Mass. and Conrad A. Bryant of Lawai, Hawaii.
Ernest spent a great deal of time in Belfast. Any former friends of his are welcome to come to a family picnic celebrating his life at the Belfast City Gazebo, City Park Road, Belfast, ME, 04915 on Saturday, June 17, at noon.