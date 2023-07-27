Obituaries

JEFFERSON — Frances W. Williamson, of Jefferson, passed into rest on July 20, 2023, at the age of 105. She was born in Morrill on April 8, 1918, the daughter of Eva and Roland Woodbury. She graduated from Crosby High School in Belfast and the Eastern Beauty and Barber School in Bangor. On June 22, 1941, she married Donald O. Johnston. They purchased an apple orchard in Jefferson and soon after had their only child, Donald B. Johnston. Fran operated Lakeview Orchards and the apple stand for 33 years, as well as a beauty shop in her home for 31 years. After her husband’s death in 1971, Fran married Andrew W. Williamson II, of Jefferson, in 1973. With this marriage, Fran gained a second family.

Fran was active in many service organizations throughout her life. She led 4-H Clubs, was a member and Sunday school teacher of the First Baptist Church in Jefferson, served on local governmental committees and held leadership positions with the local Woman’s Club, Historical Society and Eastern Star organizations. In her retirement, she loved to play golf, travel, paint, garden and spend time at her cottages in Friendship and on Damariscotta Lake. Fran was also known for her formal family dinners, homemade cream puffs and the many pies she baked for family, friends, bake sales and church suppers. In 2015, the town of Jefferson presented her with the Jefferson Cane, an honor bestowed on the oldest resident in town.

