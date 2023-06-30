Obituaries

LINCOLNVILLE — Fritz J. Trisdale, 74, of Lincolnville, unexpectedly passed away on June 24, 2023, at his home.

Fritz was born July 19, 1948, in Munich, Germany, to U.S. serviceman Raymond Trisdale and Irmgard Thaller. At four months old, Fritz and his mother arrived on Ellis Island, N.Y. on Dec. 17, 1948, aboard the ship Private Eldon Johnson. They reunited with his father in Gallatin, Tenn., where he spent his early years until moving to Lincolnville in 1956. He attended grade school in Lincolnville and graduated from Camden-Rockport High School in 1967.

Recommended for you