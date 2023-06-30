LINCOLNVILLE — Fritz J. Trisdale, 74, of Lincolnville, unexpectedly passed away on June 24, 2023, at his home.
Fritz was born July 19, 1948, in Munich, Germany, to U.S. serviceman Raymond Trisdale and Irmgard Thaller. At four months old, Fritz and his mother arrived on Ellis Island, N.Y. on Dec. 17, 1948, aboard the ship Private Eldon Johnson. They reunited with his father in Gallatin, Tenn., where he spent his early years until moving to Lincolnville in 1956. He attended grade school in Lincolnville and graduated from Camden-Rockport High School in 1967.
Fritz worked many years in the local poultry industry, truck driving and selling firewood, and was well known for his "Fritz's Magic Soil." He was also a farmer at heart and always had large vegetable gardens and raised animals. Fritz was an avid cribbage player, and a cup of coffee was never far from reach. He was a fan of all New England sports teams and didn't miss many games. He was happiest when he had an ear to listen to his stories or latest idea.
Fritz is survived by his wife and companion of 46 years, Cathy; his step-son, Tim Johnson, of Lincolnville; step-daughters, Christine Johnson Allen, of Belfast, and Aimee Halley Dunn and her husband Mike, of Lincolnville; grandchildren, Sarah Morse, of Portland, Gaven Allen, of Belfast, Levi Johnson, of Pittsfield and Kyle Dunn and Kalen Dunn, of Lincolnville; brother John Duffell and family, of Lincolnville; sister, Johanna Wildes and family, of Rockland; and lifelong friend, Roland Ray, of Lincolnville.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Peter Green and James Eaton for their friendship, companionship and endless cribbage games.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Tranquility Grange, located on Route 52 in Lincolnville, from 3-7 p.m.