Obituaries

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Gay E. Corey 81, of Shelbyville, Ky., formerly of Stockton Springs, passed away at Masonic Nursing Home in Shelbyville on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after years of declining health.

Gay was born July 3, 1941, in Stockton Springs to Charles and Violet (Clements) French. She grew up in Stockton Springs and attended schools there. She was married to Robert Corey on April 4, 1959.

