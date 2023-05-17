SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Gay E. Corey 81, of Shelbyville, Ky., formerly of Stockton Springs, passed away at Masonic Nursing Home in Shelbyville on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after years of declining health.
Gay was born July 3, 1941, in Stockton Springs to Charles and Violet (Clements) French. She grew up in Stockton Springs and attended schools there. She was married to Robert Corey on April 4, 1959.
Robert and Gay moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1987. Robert worked for Alcan Packaging in St. Petersburg for a period of time and later transferred to the Shelbyville, Ky. branch of the company. They remained in Shelbyville when Robert retired due to a stroke.
Gay is survived by her sons Robert Jr. of Thailand and Randy of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; her daughters Regina Snow of Searsport and Angela Rosengren of Brewer; granddaughters Rachel (Tim) Wilson of Waldo, Sara (Nicholas) Esquivel of Douglas Flat, Calif., Ashland (Matthew) Keller of Brownville, Kassandra Grant of Searsport, Nicole Rosengren of Bangor and grandson Alex Rosengren of Orrington; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Joyce Dean of Bucksport and her brother Gerry (Phoebe) French of Searsport.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Corey; her parents Charles and Violet French; sisters Virginia French, Selma French and Arlene Johnson; and brothers Clayton French and Terry French.
There will be a graveside memorial service on Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at the Grove Cemetery, Belfast, ripostafh.com