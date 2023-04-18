BELFAST — Hollie Marie Ackley, 47, of Valier, passed away on April 15, 2023, following a long battle with cancer.
Hollie was born on February 2, 1976, to Daniel and Cheryl Ackley in Rockville, Conn. In early 1998, Hollie was in a car accident that left her blind and with short-term memory loss. Later that year, Hollie would have her only son, who she cherished and often said was her most proud accomplishment.
In 1999, Hollie began working at MBNA in Belfast for support services. Hollie always found herself surrounded by those who loved her. Her bright smile was often outshone by her even greater personality.
Hollie always found herself as a part of the Special Olympics. Along with many gold medals, her best accomplishment according to her son was that she was so competitive she was disqualified from a race-walking event for running. Hollie not only loved to compete, but she wanted to win every event.
In 2017, Hollie moved out to Montana with her father and stepmother. While out there it was discovered that she had stage-three cancer. Hollie began treatment and never looked back or quit. She fought through numerous chemotherapy and radiation treatments with perseverance as she never wavered and carried a brave face for all those around her.
After being diagnosed with cancer, Hollie curated a bucket list, and was fortunate enough to see numerous items checked off. These included being at her son's wedding, swimming with dolphins, seeing her son graduate college, whitewater rafting and going to Las Vegas. These adventures led to Hollie feeling as though she lived a fulfilling life, and she was so happy that she not only did these adventures but did them alongside her family.
Through all of the trials in Hollie's life, Hollie never lost her smile or her love of life. Hollie was a devout believer in Jesus Christ and did not fear death. She was excited to go home and be with all the loved ones who were waiting for her in Heaven. Hollie fought valiantly for many years and the family finds comfort knowing that she is now at peace.
Hollie was predeceased by her mother Cheryl Savage-Ackley; grandparents Fred Ackley, Emma Ackley and Clayton Savage; uncles Jeff Ackley, Bradley Ackley and Jerry Savage; and cousins Lori Nickerson, Ian Ackley and Kelly Wallace. She is survived by her father Daniel Ackley and wife Lynn Deboo; brother Joshua Ackley and wife Jess Curran; son Caleb Ackley and wife Kendra Ackley; nephews Noah Ackley and Evan Gagne; and niece Irelyn Ackley, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at Faith Temple Church at 189 Lincolnville Avenue, Belfast, ME, 04915 on April 29 at 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear color so if Hollie looks down at the funeral it’s as if she is looking at a giant bouquet of flowers.