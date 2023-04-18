Obituaries

BELFAST — Hollie Marie Ackley, 47, of Valier, passed away on April 15, 2023, following a long battle with cancer.

Hollie was born on February 2, 1976, to Daniel and Cheryl Ackley in Rockville, Conn. In early 1998, Hollie was in a car accident that left her blind and with short-term memory loss. Later that year, Hollie would have her only son, who she cherished and often said was her most proud accomplishment.

