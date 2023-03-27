Obituaries

NORTHPORT — Honora Frances Samway 84, of Northport, died on March 24, 2023. She was a resident of Quarry Hill in Camden and was recently in hospice care at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Honora was born in Bangor, and was a graduate of John Bapst High School, class of 1956 and the University of Maine in Orono class of 1960. In 1964, she received a master’s degree in education through a grant from the Ford Foundation. Honora began her career in teaching in Lexington, Mass. and also taught in Yuma, Ariz. and Albuquerque, N.M. She moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1969 and retired after 31 years as a middle school classroom teacher in the Columbus school system.

