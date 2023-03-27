NORTHPORT — Honora Frances Samway 84, of Northport, died on March 24, 2023. She was a resident of Quarry Hill in Camden and was recently in hospice care at the Sussman House in Rockport.
Honora was born in Bangor, and was a graduate of John Bapst High School, class of 1956 and the University of Maine in Orono class of 1960. In 1964, she received a master’s degree in education through a grant from the Ford Foundation. Honora began her career in teaching in Lexington, Mass. and also taught in Yuma, Ariz. and Albuquerque, N.M. She moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1969 and retired after 31 years as a middle school classroom teacher in the Columbus school system.
When not working, Honora spent her summers in her favorite place on earth, Bayside. Whether sitting on her Park Row porch and always with a book nearby, or walking her dog(s) around the village, Honora was a fixture in Bayside. She loved to travel, was known for her kindness and great wit, was an active sports fan and very willing to challenge anyone who spoke poorly of her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, New England Patriots or the Boston Red Sox. Honora loved sailing and was a much sought-after crewmember for the weekend yacht club races. She loved her many furry companions over the years and was especially proud of their many awards.
Honora was predeceased by her parents James and Frances (McDonnell) Samway of Bangor and her sister-in-law Kathy (Fox) Samway. She is survived by her three brothers, Michael (Homa) of Miami, Fla., Tim (Anne Marie) of Northport and Terry of Severna Park, Md.; and her cousin Margaret Samways of Bangor. Honora is also survived by five very special nieces and nephews and their spouses, Lee (Mike), Lyn (Paul), Michael (Jennifer), Jaleh (Jeff), and Chris (Wendi); and 14 grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service (celebration) and family gathering will be held this summer in Bayside. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Honora’s name to the Northport Maine Food Pantry, Box 27 Lincolnville Maine 04849, or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215-5450. Condolences may be sent to: The Samway Family, 319 Old County Road, Severna Park, MD 21146-4616, or may be expressed to the family at BrookingsSmith.com.