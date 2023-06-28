Obituaries

MORRIL — On Saturday, June 24, Howard Milton Hurd, Sr., 86, went to be with his Lord following a short battle with cancer. He was at his home in Morrill, surrounded by many of his loving family members.

Howard was born on June 21, 1937, in Knox, Maine. He was the oldest of four children and was raised on a dairy farm in Knox Ridge, where he acquired a strong work ethic that he passed on to all of his children. He and his first wife, Charline, met when they were teenagers. They married and lived on the farm before opening a general store in Morrill. After opening a machine shop adjacent to their home in Morrill, Howard became well known and respected for his outstanding metal work, having designed and built many fire and farm truck bodies, pulling machines for the Windsor Fair, trailers, beautiful spiral staircase railings and much more.

