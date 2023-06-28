MORRIL — On Saturday, June 24, Howard Milton Hurd, Sr., 86, went to be with his Lord following a short battle with cancer. He was at his home in Morrill, surrounded by many of his loving family members.
Howard was born on June 21, 1937, in Knox, Maine. He was the oldest of four children and was raised on a dairy farm in Knox Ridge, where he acquired a strong work ethic that he passed on to all of his children. He and his first wife, Charline, met when they were teenagers. They married and lived on the farm before opening a general store in Morrill. After opening a machine shop adjacent to their home in Morrill, Howard became well known and respected for his outstanding metal work, having designed and built many fire and farm truck bodies, pulling machines for the Windsor Fair, trailers, beautiful spiral staircase railings and much more.
Howard was a dedicated board member of Fair Haven Camps and a member of the Maine Antique Car Club, having enjoyed owning several classic models during his lifetime. He had a strong interest in history; his memories of the towns and communities in the region ranged from local landmarks and buildings to grand old trees and little ponds to just about every back road from Belfast to Bangor.
Howard was predeceased by his parents, Vaughn and Geneva, of Knox. He was married to his wife Charline for 57 years before her passing in 2013. He was also predeceased by his sister Ann Mitchell. He
is survived by two siblings, Andy Hurd (wife Judy) of Morrill and Maxine Hathaway (husband Clifford) of Dexter. He is also survived by Howard Hurd, Jr. (wife Vicki) of Belfast; Merle (wife Alice) of Saint Albans; Lori Donovan (husband Jeff) of Morrill; Hiram of Warner-Robbins, Ga.; Beth Young (husband Leland) of Waldo; Matthew (wife Shirlee) of Morrill; Kevin (wife Angela) of Liberty; Faith Libby (husband Doug) of Waldo, and Lynn Foy (husband Paul) of Montville. His surviving family includes many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom he enjoyed and loved dearly.
In 2014, Howard met and married Jewell Childs, who moved with him to his beloved home in Morrill. Together, they enjoyed watching the deer that visited the backyard, listened to birds on the back deck that looks out on the woods, and loved to take car rides on Maine’s pretty backroads. Howard always kept Jewell’s flowering plants well-watered and looking beautiful.
Howard had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. He and Jewell attended Quaker Hill Church in Unity and Istachatta Baptist Church in Istachatta, Fla., not far from where he spent many winters in Nobleton.
Howard was dearly loved by all of his children and family members, and deeply respected by all who knew him. A celebration of Howard’s life will be held with family and friends on Saturday, July 8, at 1 p.m. at his home in Morrill. Donations can be made in Howard’s memory to Fair Haven Camps, 81 W. Fairhaven Lane, Brooks, Maine 04921.